DUBAI Jan 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits fresh low before inflation trial, bonds boom

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Gulf but Saudi cuts losses on late buying

* Oil prices remain weak on supply glut, low Asian and European growth

* PRECIOUS-Safety bids keep gold near 3-week high as stocks tumble

* King says Saudi Arabia to deal with weak oil challenge with 'firm will'

* Islamic State "police" official beheaded - Syria monitor

* Iraq says rebuilding of army still in early stages

* High Noon on the Gulf Coast: Canada, Saudi oil set for showdown

* Libya bans Palestinians, Syrians and Sudanese from entry

* Echoing Erdogan, Turkish PM brands graft scandal a "coup attempt"

* WHO says reports of suspected Ebola cases in Iraq are untrue

EGYPT

* GB Auto aims to invest $1.5 bln in vote of confidence for Egypt

* Egypt's Palm Hills plans $230 mln share issue to raise capital

* Egypt's Bisco Misr shareholders agree to sell stake to Kellogg

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi December non-oil business growth accelerates slightly

* Saudi's Jabal Omar signs 4 bln riyal loan refinancing for Mecca project

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC sells Dec Murban crude at lowest premium to Dubai in at least a decade

* UAE non-oil business growth edges up in December-PMI

* Dubai Islamic Bank to test Gulf debt markets post oil slump

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait says wins court appeal against $125 mln fine

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat signs $500 mln loan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)