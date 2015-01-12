DUBAI Jan 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips with yields, oil still dropping

* Global oil prices extend falls; two large U.S. refineries hit by fires

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rally on but Industries Qatar tumbles on dividend

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to one-month high on weaker dollar, oil

* MIDEAST MONEY-Austerity? Not for us, say rich Gulf states as oil slides

* Venezuela's Maduro seeks support from Saudi Arabia on oil prices

* Iraq raises February OSP to Asia but cuts to US, Europe

* Islamic State kills 24 Kurds in surprise attack in N.Iraq

* Islamic State carried out Lebanon cafe attack - minister

* Iran says to explore with U.S. ways to speed up nuclear talks

* Both brothers behind Paris attack had weapons training in Yemen - sources

EGYPT

* Egyptian minister says determined to make foreign investment easier

* Egypt to finalise Gazprom LNG deal this month - oil minister

* Egyptian pound steady in official market, stronger on black market

* Former aide to ousted Egyptian president Mursi released from jail-relatives

* Egypt's Bisco Misr shareholders agree to sell $125 mln worth of shares to Kellogg, bidding ends

* Egyptian police officer kidnapped in Sinai -security sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q4 net profit rises 33 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q4 net profit up 2.9 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi Kayan appoints Sabic senior staff member as chairman

QATAR

* Bureaucracy delaying Qatar Airways launch in Saudi -CEO quoted

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Property firm DAMAC to list on Dubai bourse on Monday

* UAE's Al Jaber confirms CEO exit, no comment on heavy lift sale

* Dubai Aluminium says completes $1.8 bln loan to fund general business

* Dubai Investments says near completing two buys worth 400 mln dhs

* UAE's NBAD hires Mehanna as global merchant banking head

KUWAIT

* Former Kuwaiti minister detained over critical column-website

OMAN

* Oman may privatise part of refiner ORPIC -minister quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)