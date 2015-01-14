DUBAI Jan 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Copper cracks under pressure, euro on defensive

* Oil prices extend slide as growing glut triggers floating storage

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil link weakens; Egypt surges

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on strong dollar; holds losses after Fed minutes

* 'Five Eyes' countries to meet on anti-terrorism fight -Canada

* Obama to work with lawmakers on authorization of force against Islamic State

* UN says to launch Libya talks in Geneva on Wednesday

* OMV aims to boost Yemen output if conditions allow -exec

* Turkish interest rates must be cut immediately - econmin

* Gulf states plan laws to curb fuel smuggling - UAE

* Malaysia's $20 bln bank merger set to collapse - sources

* Iran's Rouhani says countries behind oil price drop will suffer

* Indonesia sells 6.9 trln rupiah of Islamic bonds, far above target

* OPEC won't back down, UAE minister says as oil plunges

* Pakistan's Mobilink tests credit guarantee for sukuk

* Pakistan rolls out second media campaign to boost Islamic finance

* Bangladesh central bank launches weekly sukuk issues

EGYPT

* Major British trade delegation in Egypt, but will the red tape end?

* Ten banks bid for Citigroup's Egyptian retail operations -sources

* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates steady this month

* Egypt minister says pardon still possible for Al Jazeera journalists

* Egypt's high court overturns last conviction against Mubarak

* Egypt's Integrated Diagnostics targets $600 mln valuation from UK float

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister holds talks with U.S. energy deputy

* Saudi's Yansab Q4 net profit rises 39.7 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan to join Beijing-backed development bank

* Saudi bank Samba Q4 net profit up 22.5 pct, beats forecasts

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Q4 profit rise spurred by lending

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World creditor vote set, deal seen closed by early May

* Dubai Islamic Bank to sell Tier 1 sukuk on Wednesday

* Gulf Finance Corp raises 500 mln dirham loan for expansion - statement

* Dutch engineer Imtech investigates marine unit in UAE

KUWAIT

* Sale of Kuwait food company Americana falters- sources

* National Bank of Kuwait names Fulaij as head of domestic business

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to raise natural gas prices for industry