DUBAI Jan 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia on edge, braces for China growth data

* Oil markets open cautiously ahead of China GDP data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf soft as oil slips; poor results weigh on Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

* Argentine prosecutor who accused Fernandez of Iran plot found dead

* U.S. senator threatens aid cut to Palestinians over ICC move

* Houthis, accused of coup, surround Yemeni PM's residence

* UN saw drones over Syria before Israel strike in breach of truce

* Lebanon's religious courts are failing women, HRW says - TRFN

* Jordan Phosphate sees doubled output in 5 yrs as ventures flourish

* Iran sees no OPEC shift toward a cut, says oil industry could withstand $25 crude

* Syria begins destruction of chemical weapons facilities - sources

* EU to appeal ruling that Hamas should be off terror list

* Oil's plunge to siphon Gulf petrodollars from global markets

* Islamic finance body IILM re-issues $860 mln sukuk

TURKEY

* Turkish Airlines in talks with Aercap to dry lease three Airbus A330-200

* Erdogan chairs Turkish cabinet meeting, pushing presidential powers

* Turkish lira flat ahead of expected interest rate cut

* Turkey's Halkbank sees assets up 13-15 pct, loans up 16-18 pct in 2015

EGYPT

* Nestle plans to invest $138 million in Egypt in next few years

* Egypt does not see oil price drop hitting investments from Gulf

* Egypt to issue $1.5 billion Eurobond in April - Finance Ministry

* Egypt to build 4,300 MW solar, wind plants in 3 years -Sisi

* Egypt allows pound to fall again as inflation concern eases

* Egypt's Ezz Steel agrees $236 mln facility to restructure debt

* Egypt's energy subsidy costs down 30 pct in first half 2014-15-source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's nuclear, renewable energy plans pushed back

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q4 net profit up 13.5 pct on sales jump

* Saudi Telecom's Q4 net profit falls on expenses, ups dividend

* Saudi Electricity Co says Q4 losses near-triple

* Saudi crude oil exports rose to 7.3 mln bpd in November-data

* Saudi's Sipchem Q4 profit falls 33 pct as production, sales drop

QATAR

* Qatar's emir to attend Egypt economic summit, sources say

* Artec technologies wins tender procedure of Qatar-based Aspire Zone Foundation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai refiner ENOC says in talks for $1.5 bln long-term loan

* UAE oil minister says low oil prices won't last for long

* Abu Dhabi developer TDIC confirms CFO departure

* UAE's Al Hamra Real Estate says increases loan to $340 mln

* Abu Dhabi's Al Jaber says wins $545 mln road-building contracts

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opposition leader to go on trial on Jan. 28

* Bahrain's GFH says no information to disclose after shares leap (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)