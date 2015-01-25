DUBAI Jan 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB easing pushes European equities to 7-year high, euro sinks

* Brent closes up, U.S. crude down after Saudi king dies

* Gold slips 1.3 pct as dollar climbs on ECB move

* POLL-Growth in Gulf Arab oil states to slow moderately this year

* Iraqi PM warns falling oil price could hurt fight against Islamic State

* Syrian air strike on rebel area kills more than 40 - monitor

* Lebanese army says three more soldiers killed in Friday's attack

* Yemen president quits, throwing country deeper into chaos

* Thousands stage anti-Houthi protests across Yemen

EGYPT

* Egypt growth to be "easily north of 4 percent" in 2014-15 -finance minister

* POLL-Egypt's economy seen growing 3.5 pct in 2014/15

* Egypt's pound hits new low of 7.39 per dollar - central bank

* Protester killed in Egypt on eve of anniversary of 2011 uprising

* Egypt court orders retrial for 37 Brotherhood members

* Egyptian court orders release of Mubarak's sons

SAUDI ARABIA

* New Saudi king seeks to reassure on succession and policy

* New heir to Saudi throne is relatively liberal outsider

* Obama, world leaders head to Saudi Arabia to offer condolences

* Saudi oil minister Naimi to stay for now, policy steady

* Saudi's Tasnee signs $319 mln loan to buy more of Cristal

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini fund Mumtalakat won't sell assets to plug any budget shortfall

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar mulls options for up to $300 mln capital raising (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)