DUBAI Jan 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly higher, euro steady as Fed meets

* Oil steadies after OPEC says prices may have bottomed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises after smooth royal succession

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 3rd day on stronger equities

* Kurds push Islamic State out of Kobani after four-month battle

* U.S. Democratic senators set resolution countering push for tougher Iran sanctions

* Quartet envoys urge action on humanitarian situation in Gaza

* Tunisia premier in talks after parties reject cabinet

* Mega-funds start to beat retreat from emerging markets

* INTERVIEW-OPEC's Badri says oil may have hit floor, warns of future spike

* Algeria walks economic tightrope as oil falls

* Obama, new Saudi king to discuss Yemen, Islamic State - White House

* Tehran firm says to launch Iran's first index ETF

TURKEY

* Turkey helps drive Bank Audi's 2014 net profit up 15 pct

* Turkish Airlines in talks for around 10 Airbus A380s -sources

* Turkish court orders Facebook to block pages insulting Mohammad - media

* Turkey's Vakifbank Tier-II capital initial price guidace around 7 pct

EGYPT

* Mubarak's sons freed from Egyptian prison after anniversary of his fall

* In first conviction, Egyptian doctor jailed for FGM death of teenage girl

* Emaar Properties targets Q2 for $270 mln Egypt unit float - sources

* Egypt's pound weakens to new low of 7.43 per dollar -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Fitch - Saudi succession smooth; oil price, response in focus

* Saudi Arabia still on track to open stock market in H1 -CMA

* Berlin says rights affect arms sale decisions, stays silent on Saudi ban report

* Saudi economic reforms must focus on efficiency -minister

* Yemen crisis is first big test for Saudi Arabia's King Salman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar gets approval to tighten grip on Arabtec

* Dubai's Deyaar says 2014 annual consolidated net profit rises 82 pct

* NMC Health among local firms planning to dual-list in Abu Dhabi

* Abu Dhabi house prices flat in Q4 as 2-yr price surge stalls

* UAE's Emarat ups jet fuel purchases as domestic demand soars

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit up, hikes dividend

* Qatar Petroleum to absorb investment unit in sign of consolidation

* Qatar utility QEWC Q4 net profit gains 9.3 pct, beats estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait slashes spending plan, sees big deficit in 2015/16 budget

* Kuwait's Zain says Iraq court rejects $4.5 bln claim against firm

OMAN

* Oman's EHC picks advisors for Muscat power firm privatisation

* Oman's ORPIC began 29-day maintenance on Sohar refinery late-Sunday - CEO

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Bahrain's Ahli United Bank says chairman resigns for personal reasons (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)