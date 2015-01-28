DUBAI Jan 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and dollar wilt before Fed test, Apple outperforms

* Oil jumps on weaker dollar; traders wary of stock build

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia jumps on bets that oil has bottomed out

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,290 ahead of Fed

* Japan urges Jordan's help in IS hostage crisis after video

* Nine killed as gunmen storm luxury hotel in Libyan capital

* Too soon to say 'mission accomplished' in Kobani -U.S. official

* U.S. Democrats hold off on new Iran sanctions vote -for now

* Yemen's Houthi leader says wants peaceful transfer of power

* Iran says Israel crossed "red lines", vows to respond -IRNA

* Airlines suspend Baghdad flights after airplane shooting

* ICC backers defy Israeli call to cut funding to war crimes court

* Gulf Arab states may need to rethink policy -Qatar c.banker

* BRIEF-Maroc Telecom finalizes acquisition of six assets in Africa from Etisalat

TURKEY

* Russia's Gazprom eyes first gas via new route to Turkey by 2017

* Erdogan settles in as Turkey's strongman, constitutional change or not

* Turkish c.bank sends government letter as inflation target missed

* Turkey's Isbank says plans foreign borrowing worth up to 5 bln lira

EGYPT

* Egypt confirms jail terms for leading liberal activists

* Trading houses dominate in Egypt's $2.2 bln LNG tender

* Egypt's Midor refinery offers jet fuel for Feb

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to renegotiate some contracts on low oil price -CEO

* Obama and Saudi king discuss Iran, energy in symbolic visit

* Saudi's Samba proposes 8 bln riyal bonus share issue to raise capital

* Zain Saudi gets regulator nod for second capital cut

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai house prices to fall 10 pct in 2015 - JLL

* UAE fund ADFG targets $100 mln finance buyout by June - CEO

* Emirates warns of currency shifts eating into fuel-cost benefits

* Dubai mall firm Majid Al Futtaim aims to double in size after strong 2014

* Abu Dhabi bank UNB posts 42 pct Q4 net profit gain; hikes dividend

* Dubai airport claims top spot for global passenger traffic in 2014

* Dubai-Luxembourg firm launches Islamic factoring for SMEs

* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.90/bbl below Oman

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank quarterly profit climbs, recovers from crisis

* TABLE-Kuwait December inflation dips to 3.0 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)