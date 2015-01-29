DUBAI Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tripped up by surprisingly bullish Fed

* Oil markets open up weak following record U.S. stockpiles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rallies on as oil pares losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient stance on rates

* New Iran UN envoy appointee expected to get U.S. visa -sources

* Islamic State said to set new deadline for hostage swap

* UN rights chief faults Israel, Palestinians over Gaza war justice

* Shell signs $11 bln deal to build petrochemicals plant in Iraq

* Lebanon's Blom Bank says 2014 net profit up 3.5 pct at $365 mln

* Fed, ECB encourage return to emerging markets in January - IIF

* Stanbic Bank Uganda signs debut $85 mln 18-month loan

TURKEY

* Dogus Otomotiv unit starts negotiations to acquire 100 pct of Man Finansman

* Turkcell says chief executive to stand down as of Jan. 31

* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates at early policy meeting

EGYPT

* Egyptian poet goes on trial accused of contempt of Islam

* Jobless and desperate, Egyptians risk all in perilous Libya

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Emaar Economic City says cheap oil may boost growth

* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia to load 2nd diesel cargo on Thursday -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank NBAD sees tougher 2015 as oil slide, competition bite

* UAE bank FGB Q4 net profit rises 13 pct, beats analyst forecasts

* Gourmet date company Bateel agrees L Capital Asia partnership

* Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $54 mln engineering contract

QATAR

* Qatari-led group wins $4 billion battle for Canary Wharf

* Olympics-Qatar unsure over 2024 Games host bid, eye later date

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts diesel fuel prices after political pressure

* Kuwaiti telecom group Zain may sell transmitter towers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's most senior opposition leader goes on trial

* Bahraini bank BBK plans bond issue to refinance maturing $500 mln debt

OMAN

* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 10 pct cash, 10 pct bonus share dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)