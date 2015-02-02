DUBAI Feb 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as China data raises
growth concerns
* Oil prices fall after last week's surge, strike action
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on stronger oil, big
Saudi payout
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains after best month since 2012
* Jordan Petroleum seeks 3.75 mln bbls gasoil for March-May
* Tunisia's Islamist party agrees to join coalition
government
* Jordan's Arab Bank 2014 net profit up 15 pct
* At least 1,375 Iraqis killed in January, most of them
civilians - U.N.
* Jordan still ready for swap with Islamic State to release
pilot
* Lebanon's white sugar stocks growing due to Syria
crisis-Savola
* Syria aims to "flush out all terrorists" in 2015 - PM
* Blast targeting bus near Shi'ite shrine in Damascus kills
six
* Kurdish forces free oil workers at Kirkuk crude station
-officials
* Islamic finance looks to outgrow bad habits as it expands
EGYPT
* Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist Greste, 2 others still
held
* Noble Energy team in Egypt for talks on importing Israeli
gas - sources
* Egypt's Al Nouran plant sugar to start operations in Q4
2016 -CEO
* Egypt's tourism revenues up 27 percent in 2014 - minister
* Egypt pound weakens to new low of 7.51 pounds per dollar
-c.bank
* Egypt's Global Telecom to sell Djezzy majority stake for
$2.6 bln
* IDB unit extends Islamic reinsurance for Apache's Egypt
projects
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia
* New Saudi regulator says market-opening plan on track
* Saudi's Almarai chief executive resigns, new CEO appointed
* Saudi Kayan to shut several units for maintenance in Feb,
Oct
* Saudi December bank lending slows to 11.8 pct y/y
* Saudi Aramco stops Red Sea deepwater exploration work
-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's: Dubai World's second debt restructuring is credit
positive for the UAE banking system and Emirates NBD
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital to invest $870 mln cash bounty -
CEO
* Dubai Investments says approves 60 pct purchase of Al Mal
Capital
* Abu Dhabi bourse suspends three stocks over technical
issue
* Al Khaleej says global refineries strained by low white
sugar premiums
* UAE's Massar Solutions postpones flotation on poor demand
* INTERVIEW-Dubai's Al Khaleej says has enough raw sugar for
this year
* UAE December bank lending growth slows to 9.5 pct
year/year
QATAR
* Qatar December bank credit growth rebounds to 10.0 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Q4 net profit falls as foreign currency
swings bite
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)