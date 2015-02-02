DUBAI Feb 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as China data raises growth concerns

* Oil prices fall after last week's surge, strike action

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on stronger oil, big Saudi payout

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains after best month since 2012

* Jordan Petroleum seeks 3.75 mln bbls gasoil for March-May

* Tunisia's Islamist party agrees to join coalition government

* Jordan's Arab Bank 2014 net profit up 15 pct

* At least 1,375 Iraqis killed in January, most of them civilians - U.N.

* Jordan still ready for swap with Islamic State to release pilot

* Lebanon's white sugar stocks growing due to Syria crisis-Savola

* Syria aims to "flush out all terrorists" in 2015 - PM

* Blast targeting bus near Shi'ite shrine in Damascus kills six

* Kurdish forces free oil workers at Kirkuk crude station -officials

* Islamic finance looks to outgrow bad habits as it expands

EGYPT

* Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist Greste, 2 others still held

* Noble Energy team in Egypt for talks on importing Israeli gas - sources

* Egypt's Al Nouran plant sugar to start operations in Q4 2016 -CEO

* Egypt's tourism revenues up 27 percent in 2014 - minister

* Egypt pound weakens to new low of 7.51 pounds per dollar -c.bank

* Egypt's Global Telecom to sell Djezzy majority stake for $2.6 bln

* IDB unit extends Islamic reinsurance for Apache's Egypt projects

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia

* New Saudi regulator says market-opening plan on track

* Saudi's Almarai chief executive resigns, new CEO appointed

* Saudi Kayan to shut several units for maintenance in Feb, Oct

* Saudi December bank lending slows to 11.8 pct y/y

* Saudi Aramco stops Red Sea deepwater exploration work -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's: Dubai World's second debt restructuring is credit positive for the UAE banking system and Emirates NBD

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital to invest $870 mln cash bounty - CEO

* Dubai Investments says approves 60 pct purchase of Al Mal Capital

* Abu Dhabi bourse suspends three stocks over technical issue

* Al Khaleej says global refineries strained by low white sugar premiums

* UAE's Massar Solutions postpones flotation on poor demand

* INTERVIEW-Dubai's Al Khaleej says has enough raw sugar for this year

* UAE December bank lending growth slows to 9.5 pct year/year

QATAR

* Qatar December bank credit growth rebounds to 10.0 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain Q4 net profit falls as foreign currency swings bite (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)