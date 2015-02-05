UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Feb 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slip as ECB takes hard line on Greek debt
* Oil picks up on hopes China's easing will spur demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai retreat as oil drops; Egypt strong
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on China easing, Greece eyed
* Pentagon nominee vows to resolve Jordan arms sales delays
* Turkey takes over management control of Bank Asya
* Jordanian king vows "relentless" war on Islamic State's own ground
* INSIGHT-Kurds dream of independence as they defend perilous border
* Turkey's Erdogan bemoans central bank independence; sends lira to record low
* Clerics denounce burning alive of pilot as un-Islamic
* Gunmen kill 12 Libyans, foreigners at oilfield raid
* Head of UK's Iraq war investigation defends report delay
* Credit guarantees look to widen Islamic finance landscape
EGYPT
* Al Jazeera journalist Greste arrives home in Australia
* Egyptian court sends activist Ahmed Douma to jail for life
* IBM expands Middle East and African presence with Cairo digital sales center
* Ex-presidential candidate's opposition party to boycott Egypt election
* Gulf states to deposit $10 bln in Egypt before conference -report
* Suez Canal sets discount for LNG carrier transit toll at 25 pct, down from 35 pct
* Egyptian pound holds steady at central bank auction
* SPECIAL REPORT-How Cairo is taking the fight to Sinai militants
* Russia's Putin to visit Egypt on Feb. 9-10
SAUDI ARABIA
* Sept. 11 conspirator Moussaoui says Saudi royals backed al Qaeda
* Saudi supermarket chain Al Raya put up for sale - sources
* Saudi's GASCO says to solve gas shortage soon
* Abraaj and TPG sign deal for Saudi fast-food chain Kudu - sources
* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia to load first gasoline cargoes
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells 5.6 pct stake in News Corp
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE stops airstrikes in anti-Islamic State coalition -U.S. officials
* UAE lender NBAD launches $750 mln five-yr bond - leads
* Dubai's Mashreq expects slower retail lending growth in 2015
* Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital seals $232 mln loan to fund investments
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital says didn't renew Moody's contract as has no debt
* Pakistan seeks settlement with Etisalat in $800 mln dispute
QATAR
* Qatar sets Jan crude prices at lowest in close to 6 yrs -trade
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain looks for regional edge with central sharia board
* Moody's: Bahrain Development Bank's government ownership and robust capital levels are credit positive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
