DUBAI, March 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower as Wall St hit by
Fed nerves
* Oil prices drop on strong dollar, U.S. crude hits six-year
low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls after oil dips; investment deals
lift Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of
Fed meeting
* Cypriot president seeks to sack central bank head -
government
* Kerry says Syrian transition would have to be negotiated
with Assad
* Still early to say if OPEC will keep policy in June -Saudi
oil adviser
* Prevent "left-wing" government, Netanyahu tells campaign
rally
* West hopes for Iran concessions in nuclear talks
* Yemen militia leader says holding indirect talks with
Saudi Arabia
* Syrian military on offensive as conflict enters fifth year
EGYPT
* Sisi confident after investment summit; now for the hard
part
* Egypt state oil company signs deal to help develop Iraqi
fields-minister
* Egypt's Sawiris to diversify Orascom, invest $500 mln in
Egypt
* New Egypt tourism minister sets out 2020 growth plan
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
TURKEY
* Rise of Turkish Islamic banks chimes with Erdogan's ideals
* Turkish central bank's credibility must be increased -
finmin
* Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline pumps again after stoppage
caused by theft
* Gedik Yatirim proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.085 lira per
share
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates Airline considers action against US rivals - FT
SAUDI ARABIA
* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role
QATAR
* Blatter says Qatar needs to do more to protect workers
KUWAIT
* Iraqi court dismisses $4.5 bln claim against Zain, says
verdict final
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain arrests Iraq returnee with bomb-making materials -
interior ministry
* Bahrain's GFH proposes capital cut, no dividend for 2014
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)