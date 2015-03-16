(Adds Saudi, Qatar, UAE stories)
DUBAI, March 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower as Wall St hit by
Fed nerves
* Oil prices drop as spare storage capacity runs low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls after oil dips; investment deals
lift Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of
Fed meeting
* Cypriot president seeks to sack central bank head -
government
* Kerry says Syrian transition would have to be negotiated
with Assad
* Still early to say if OPEC will keep policy in June -Saudi
oil adviser
* Prevent "left-wing" government, Netanyahu tells campaign
rally
* West hopes for Iran concessions in nuclear talks
* Yemen militia leader says holding indirect talks with
Saudi Arabia
* Syrian military on offensive as conflict enters fifth year
EGYPT
* Sisi confident after investment summit; now for the hard
part
* Egypt state oil company signs deal to help develop Iraqi
fields-minister
* Egypt's Sawiris to diversify Orascom, invest $500 mln in
Egypt
* New Egypt tourism minister sets out 2020 growth plan
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
TURKEY
* Rise of Turkish Islamic banks chimes with Erdogan's ideals
* Turkish central bank's credibility must be increased -
finmin
* Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline pumps again after stoppage
caused by theft
* Gedik Yatirim proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.085 lira per
share
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Majid Al Futtaim says to invest $590 mln more in
Egypt
* Emirates Airline considers action against US rivals - FT
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Jan non-oil exports sink 9.1 pct y/y, imports
down
* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role
QATAR
* Qatar PM sees economic growth up to 7 pct this year
* Blatter says Qatar needs to do more to protect workers
KUWAIT
* Iraqi court dismisses $4.5 bln claim against Zain, says
verdict final
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain arrests Iraq returnee with bomb-making materials -
interior ministry
* Bahrain's GFH proposes capital cut, no dividend for 2014
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)