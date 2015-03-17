MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on bets Fed may stay cautious
* Oil down 2 pct, U.S. crude hits 6-yr low on growing stocks, Iran talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf drops, following oil; Egyptians book profits
* PRECIOUS-Gold flirts with three-month low, eyes on Fed meeting
* Closing in on nuclear deal, U.S. demands "tough choices" from Iran
* EU chooses Italian negotiator as EU Middle East envoy
* Iran ready to boost oil exports by up to 1 mln bpd when sanctions lifted - IRNA
* OPEC comes cleaner on how much oil its members pump
* Netanyahu says no Palestinian state as long as he's prime minister
* Houthis lift house arrest on Yemen cabinet, PM heads to Saudi
* Open Skies pact to survive Gulf subsidies dispute- Boeing exec
* OPEC says low oil prices may hit U.S. output by late 2015
* RBS eyes sale or wind-down of some overseas investment banking ops RBS.L
* Gulf Arabs respond with alarm to Kerry comment on Assad talks
EGYPT
* Egyptian court wants death penalty for Brotherhood leader and 13 others -sources
* Gulf allies' cbank funds to arrive in Egypt within days -cbank head
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, firms on black market
* Orascom Construction says banks offer $1.95 bln for Egypt power station
* Egypt's Amer Group says 2014 net profit up 670 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates NBD tightens final spread for euro benchmark 7-yr bond -leads
* Dubai Investments to float group member in 2016 -CEO
* NBAD to add export financing to its Egypt operations -CEO
* Smiths Group wins $125 million Abu Dhabi airport contract
* Dubai's Emaar says not part of Egypt's capital city project
SAUDI ARABIA
* KBR awarded Saudi Aramco offshore project management services contract
* Saudi Arabia's index slumps to 2-wk low as oil extends drop
* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role
* Saudi prince says Iran deal risks nuclear proliferation - BBC
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan eyes potential debut sukuk issue -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's electricity minister resigns following last month's power cut
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain bank BBK may price 5-year benchmark dollar bond Tuesday -leads
* Bahrain seizes bomb-making equipment aboard bus from Iraq -agency
OMAN
* Oman hopes to boost crude production to 1 mln bpd in 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
