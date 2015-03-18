MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dip on nerves before Fed, dollar treads water
* Brent falls towards $53 after U.S. crude stocks rise; weaker dollar limits fall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil weighs on Gulf mkts; Q4 hopes support Egypt
* MIDEAST MONEY-Outperforming Dubai fund sees upside in Gulf markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome
* U.S., eyeing Iranian arms in Iraq, warns on sectarian tensions
* Netanyahu claims victory in Israel election after hard right shift
* Libya's recognised government says oil sales must go through eastern firm
* Jordan airline posts deeper loss due to regional unrest
* Iran, US line up technical options as push for deal intensifies
* Algeria seeks more oil-exporter cooperation on price drop
* Tunisia to start economic rescue plan, sees 7 pct growth in 5 years
* Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged, resists political pressure
* Africa builds an appetite for Islamic finance, says IDB unit
* Fuel oil supply from West to climb to two-month high in April
EGYPT
* Egyptian policeman charged over protest shooting captured on film
* Egypt tightening visa rule for individual visitors
* Egypt to import 35 cargoes of LNG from Russia's Gazprom
* Egypt, Arabtec near agreement on $40 bln housing project -govt
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers posts 2.3 pct rise in 2014 net profit
* G20 sets sights on sukuk for infrastructure financing
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates airline says will rebuff U.S. allegations, seeks apology
* SNC-Lavalin awarded EPCM contract by Emirates Global Aluminium
* Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder
* Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to meet investors from Thurs for sukuk issue
* Dubai's Daman Investments aims to launch IPO within weeks
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Savola says has all approvals for packaging unit sale
* Saudi's PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln loan for expansion
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar February inflation 0.1 pct m/m; housing weight in index cut
* Qatar National Bank says signs $3 bln three-year loan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait renews $1 bln jet fuel, gasoil supply deals with BP
* Kuwait considering imposing corporate tax -KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BBK launches $400 mln 5-yr dollar bond
* Investcorp buys U.S. residential properties for about $300 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.