UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, March 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags, bonds boom as Fed takes dovish tack
* Brent crude falls below $56 on oil inventory built
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slide after U.S. oil hits 6-year low
* PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed
* U.S. to chart new territory in Gulf airline subsidy review
* UN: Peace process only way for Israel to stay a democracy
* Gunmen storm Tunisian museum, kill 17 foreign tourists
* U.S. rebukes Israel's victorious Netanyahu on Mideast policy
* Downing of US drone suggests Syria imposing red lines on air war
* Russia's gas talks with Turkey underway - Kremlin
* Morocco's three telecoms operators win 4G licences
* U.S. wants Assad out, Germany says talks with him may be necessary
* OPEC, non-OPEC oil talks on ice, Iran return unlikely to change that
* Iraq to make budget payment to Kurds within days: finance minister
* Libyan oil export revenue still going to NOC in Tripoli - official
* Fitch Revises 2 Jordanian Banks' Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BB-'
* India to import first oil to fill strategic reserves -source
* Iraq may issue $5 bln bonds, to pay oil firms soon -minister
EGYPT
* Egyptian security forces charged over killing of Brotherhood member, protester
* Egypt targets 4.5-5 pct growth in 2015/16 -finance ministry
* Egyptian pound held steady by central bank but weakens on black market
* Egyptian firm to buy $1.2 bln of natgas from Israel's Tamar field
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* United Arab Emirates recalls envoy to Sweden
* RWE's talks with Arab investor raise hopes of capital boost
* Port and Free Zone World says completes $1.1 bln loan
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum to explore big Morocco offshore area
* Dubai's DGCX in talks with local bank for spot gold contract
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi food firm Savola cuts first-quarter profit forecast
* Saudi Arabia unlikely to interfere soon in oil market-Prince Turki
* Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal -Saudi prince says
* Saudi crude exports up in January to 7.47 mln bpd - data
QATAR
* Qatar Tasweeq cancels April spot naphtha ahead of splitter shutdown
* Qatar c.bank governor says won't review currency peg
KUWAIT
* Kuwait drops court case over "plot" tape
* Kuwait detains political activist over tweets against Saudi Arabia
* TABLE-Kuwait January M2 growth slowest since January 2011
OMAN
* Oman bank lending growth slows slightly in January, M2 up (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
