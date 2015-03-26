DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid; oil climbs on Yemen
escalation
* Oil prices surge after Saudi air strikes in Yemen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia tumbles as Arab states
consider Yemen intervention
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains from longest rally since 2012 on
US rate hopes
* Saudi Arabia, allies launch air campaign in Yemen against
Houthi fighters
* Schlumberger pleads guilty to violating U.S. sanctions on
Iran, Sudan
* UK says failure to reach Iran nuclear deal could lead to
Middle East arms race
* U.S.-led coalition, Iraqis pound Islamic State in Tikrit
* Islamic State fighters take on Libya's rival government
forces
* Iraq supports OPEC policy to defend market share -
official
* Syrian rebels seize historic town in south - monitor
* Iran storing 30 million barrels of oil at sea
* Suspended tax transfers leave Palestinian economy on the
brink
* Arab League says to discuss Yemen proposal for
intervention on Thursday
TURKEY
* Turkcell's shareholders propose first dividend in years
* Moody's says outlook for Turkey's banking sector is
negative
* Turkish lira falls on worries over violation of Kurdish
ceasefire
* Japan's Mitsui acquires stake in Turkish packaging firm
EGYPT
* Egypt providing military support for Gulf Arab operation
in Yemen -state news agency
* Egypt's Arab Investment Bank and IDB unit launch leasing
firm
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Former top Mubarak-era official freed from jail - Egyptian
state news agency
* Egypt's Suez canal revenue at $382 mln in February -govt
website
* Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to
April 22
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad may sell Aer Lingus stake if IAG deal gets nod -FT
* Borse Dubai to sell $2.2 bln stake in London Stock
Exchange -source
* Dubai World gets approval to restructure $14.6 bln debt
outside court
* Dubai's Amlak to seek shareholder backing to lift six-yr
trading halt
* Emirates Airline sets final guidance for UK-guaranteed
sukuk
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi hardware retailer SACO to launch share sale in April
* Saudi Sahara, Ma'aden petchem plant shut for maintenance
in April
* Saudi's Dar al Arkan says land tax unlikely to hurt
business
QATAR
* Saft Groupe wins 10 mln dollar order serving Qatar's
Dukhan oilfield
* Qatar to treat Gulf investors as locals, freeing up
foreigner quotas
* Qatar offers 1.5-2 mln barrels prompt condensate supply to
Asia
KUWAIT
* Kuwait commerce minister resigns, second cabinet member
this month
* Kuwait's KIPCO says OSN core asset as targets double
profits by 2018
* National Bank of Kuwait to meet investors for potential
Tier 1 bond
