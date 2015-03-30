DUBAI, March 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish, oil drifts lower

* Oil prices fall as Iran, world powers seek nuclear deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound from sell-offs over Yemen

* PRECIOUS-Gold snaps 7-day rally ahead of Yellen speech; set for 2nd weekly gain

* Iran, powers explore nuclear compromises, Israel alarmed

* Fighting and air strikes across Yemen; dialogue remains distant

* Stanchart says committed to Islamic banking after head of unit exits

* Rising costs facing Mideast firms in fight against financial crime

* Arab summit agrees on unified military force for crises

* Thousands of Tunisians, leaders march after Bardo attack

* Yemen LNG exports continue despite seaports closure, air strikes - sources

* Jordan tenders to buy 100,000 T hard wheat and 100,000 T barley

* Islamic bank BLME's CEO to resign effective June 11 - statement

* Investment banks eye potential trading boost from ECB stimulus

* China's Xi: Trade between China and Silk Road nations to exceed $2.5 trln

EGYPT

* Egypt lists top Brotherhood leader, 17 others as terrorists - state media

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa to pay dividend of 0.145 pounds per share

* Egypt's Sidi Kerir to pay dividend of 1.65 pounds per share

* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia has not made decision on sending ground troops to Yemen

* Putin letter to Arab summit triggers strong Saudi attack

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Credit Suisse raises UAE equities to overweight from neutral

QATAR

* Qatar's QIA to partly fund Dufry's purchase of WDF-sources

* Qatar's bourse says plans rights issue trading

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil tanker shipments unaffected by Yemen operations

* Agility trims 2014 dividend despite 10 pct Q4 net profit gain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)