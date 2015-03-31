MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on merger activity; dollar gains
* Oil down as Iran races for Tuesday deadline on nuclear deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia underperforms Gulf as banks slide on fee worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold eyes 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike in focus
* Iran, powers rush for nuclear deal as clock ticks toward deadline
* U.S. supports, would cooperate with proposed Arab force -Carter
* Libyan oil guards demand state firm to reopen the two biggest oil ports
* Air strike kills at least 40 at Yemen camp for displaced
* U.S. sees alternatives to Iran shipping stockpile abroad
* Nuclear deal with Iran may spur proxy wars, says EU official
* India makes first crude oil purchase for strategic reserve
* Syria gets Russian arms under deals signed since conflict began - Assad
* Turkey's Erdogan plans to visit Iran but watching Yemen developments
* UN Secretary General to meet with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad
EGYPT
* Egypt's fuel subsidy bill drops 30 pct
* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market
* Egypt's CIB Bank to issue dividend of 1.2 pounds per share
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric 2014 profit more than triples
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to link foreign investment to infrastructure projects
* Saudi Aramco says signs $10 billion dual-currency loan
* Cargotec: Siwertell wins road mobile unloader order in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Spichem says production to begin at $800 mln plastics plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE central bank foreign reserves up 4.1 pct y/y in February
* Dubai developer DAMAC says sales boosted by foreign buyers
* UAE drafting law for 100 pct foreign ownership of firms -minister
* MEDIA-Abraaj raises $1.3 bln for African investment funds - FT
* Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 5.3 pct in Feb
* UAE's Al Noor Hospitals 2014 profit rises 36 pct on more outpatients
QATAR
* Soccer-Qatar 2022 World Cup may not need cooling systems
* Qatari investors to pay $5 bln for 49 pct Shandong Dongming Petchem stake
* TABLE-Qatar February trade surplus shrinks 47.5 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Moody's places Burgan Bank AS's (Turkey) long-term deposit rating on review for downgrade
* Spain's Gas Natural says Kuwait's KIA to invest in its overseas unit
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar gains board approval for 45 mln rial rights issue
* Oman Air says orders 20 Boeing 737s; to double fleet by 2020
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp to buy U.S. education provider (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
