DUBAI, April 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, US jobs data in focus
* Oil jumps after U.S. output drop as Iran talks drag
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Stronger oil supports Saudi Arabia;
Hollywood deal lifts Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as market braces for weak US
jobs data
* Middle East Crude-PetroChina purchases underpin Dubai
* Iran talks stretch into another day; deal seen close but
elusive
* Islamic State seizes vast Damascus refugee camp
* Iraq oil exports hit record 2.98 mln bpd in March
* Yemen Houthi fighters backed by tanks reach central Aden
* Yemen food imports disrupted, conflict pressures supply
chain
* Iraq claims victory over Islamic State in Tikrit
* Houthis say Saudi Arabia trying to split them from
ex-president
* Malaysia's top banks offer $865 mln Islamic financing for
Cititower
* Kurdish firm aims to launch $100 mln Iraq broadband route
in 2015
TURKEY
* Turkey police shoot attackers at Istanbul HQ, govt vows to
find "dark forces"
* Turkey's Cukurova launches attempt to buy out Turkcell
rival
* Economics to trump politics in Turkey's rift with Iran
* Turkey's March exports fall 13.4 percent -exporters
assembly
EGYPT
* Egypt foodmaker Edita targets sales of more than $327 mln
in 2015
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Energy Recovery commissions first IsoGen Turbogenerator
System for Saudi Aramco
* Moody's affirms Saudi Arabia's Aa3 rating on strong fiscal
buffers
* Saudi Ma'aden restarts ammonia plant after brief shutdown
ID:nL6N0WY36C]
* Saudi Arabia's TAQA sets up firm with Norway's Archer
* Saudi Arabia may raise crude OSPs for 2nd month in May
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE companies law eases flotations, seeks more investment
* ADNOC issues tender to buy gasoil, gasoline for Egypt
* RBS sells $817 mln of UAE company loans to Dubai bank CBD
* UAE plans to boost its gas import capacity - energy
minister
* TAQA starts injecting gas into Dutch storage site
Bergermeer
* UAE's TAQA slashes capex plans, dividend, after big Q4
loss
* Dubai Islamic Bank makes offer for remaining Tamweel
shares
* UAE's Al Jaber Group suspends CFO pending discplinary
action
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti bank NBK to price $700 mln capital-boosting bond
on Weds -leads
* Viva Kuwait Q4 profit up 17 pct as revenue rises faster
than costs
* Indonesia's Pertamina defers three diesel cargoes from
Kuwait - sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain launches wakala liquidity tool for Islamic banks
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank appoints new chairman
OMAN
* HSBC Bank Oman completes sale of India assets to Doha Bank
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)