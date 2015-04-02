DUBAI, April 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, US jobs data in focus

* Oil jumps after U.S. output drop as Iran talks drag

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Stronger oil supports Saudi Arabia; Hollywood deal lifts Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as market braces for weak US jobs data

* Middle East Crude-PetroChina purchases underpin Dubai

* Iran talks stretch into another day; deal seen close but elusive

* Islamic State seizes vast Damascus refugee camp

* Iraq oil exports hit record 2.98 mln bpd in March

* Yemen Houthi fighters backed by tanks reach central Aden

* Yemen food imports disrupted, conflict pressures supply chain

* Iraq claims victory over Islamic State in Tikrit

* Houthis say Saudi Arabia trying to split them from ex-president

* Malaysia's top banks offer $865 mln Islamic financing for Cititower

* Kurdish firm aims to launch $100 mln Iraq broadband route in 2015

TURKEY

* Turkey police shoot attackers at Istanbul HQ, govt vows to find "dark forces"

* Turkey's Cukurova launches attempt to buy out Turkcell rival

* Economics to trump politics in Turkey's rift with Iran

* Turkey's March exports fall 13.4 percent -exporters assembly

EGYPT

* Egypt foodmaker Edita targets sales of more than $327 mln in 2015

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Energy Recovery commissions first IsoGen Turbogenerator System for Saudi Aramco

* Moody's affirms Saudi Arabia's Aa3 rating on strong fiscal buffers

* Saudi Ma'aden restarts ammonia plant after brief shutdown ID:nL6N0WY36C]

* Saudi Arabia's TAQA sets up firm with Norway's Archer

* Saudi Arabia may raise crude OSPs for 2nd month in May

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE companies law eases flotations, seeks more investment

* ADNOC issues tender to buy gasoil, gasoline for Egypt

* RBS sells $817 mln of UAE company loans to Dubai bank CBD

* UAE plans to boost its gas import capacity - energy minister

* TAQA starts injecting gas into Dutch storage site Bergermeer

* UAE's TAQA slashes capex plans, dividend, after big Q4 loss

* Dubai Islamic Bank makes offer for remaining Tamweel shares

* UAE's Al Jaber Group suspends CFO pending discplinary action

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti bank NBK to price $700 mln capital-boosting bond on Weds -leads

* Viva Kuwait Q4 profit up 17 pct as revenue rises faster than costs

* Indonesia's Pertamina defers three diesel cargoes from Kuwait - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain launches wakala liquidity tool for Islamic banks

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank appoints new chairman

OMAN

* HSBC Bank Oman completes sale of India assets to Doha Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)