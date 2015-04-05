UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasuries rally, equity futures drop after jobs data
* Oil falls nearly 4 pct after tentative nuclear deal for Iran
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Volatile oil leaves Gulf mixed; Egyptians rush to buy Edita
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms after U.S. payrolls data misses forecasts
* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil buys 3 Upper Zakum in 2 days
* Iran, world powers reach initial deal on reining in Tehran's nuclear programme
* Yemen's Houthis seize central Aden district, presidential site
* Syrian aircraft bomb near captured Jordan crossing
* Yemen food imports disrupted, conflict pressures supply chain
* After Tikrit, Iraqi forces may turn back to Baiji -U.S. official
* Billions up for grabs if nuclear deal opens Iran economy
TURKEY
* Turkey wants political solution in Yemen, but supports Saudi-led operation
* Turkish Navy evacuates 55 citizens from Yemen - foreign minister on Twitter
* Turkey's March inflation jumps more than expected on higher food costs
EGYPT
* Arabtec profit on Egypt project won't exceed 7.5 pct
* Egyptian court begins retrial of Mubarak in corruption case
* Egypt to begin LNG imports as floating terminal arrives
* Egypt hopes Iran nuclear accord will lead to stability in Middle East
SAUDI ARABIA
* Public Saudi welcome for Iran nuclear deal masks private unease
* Saudi-led coalition airdrops arms to Aden forces - fighters
* Saudi border guard killed by gunfire from Yemen - SPA agency
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 715,000 T hard wheat - trade
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi industrial group Senaat posts 5 pct profit rise in 2014
* Major sandstorm disrupts air traffic in UAE, Gulf region
* Dubai property king's outside deals stir investor interest
* Arabtec, Egypt agrees terms on first phase of 1 mln homes project
* Etihad purchase of Darwin stake gets Swiss approval
* UAE's Mubadala 2014 profit drops on investment income, provisions
* Dubai's DP World to buy Canada's Fairview container terminal for $457 mln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Kufpec says it has raised additional $1.5 bln loan
* Cash pledged for Syria at Kuwait summit "disappointing" - aid groups
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BKIC takes 10.8 pct stake in Takaful International
* Bahrain arrests activist Rajab over tweets - ministry
OMAN
* Oman gives Gulf's warmest welcome to Iran framework deal
* INTERVIEW-Peace or "catastrophe" at stake in Iran talks-Oman
* More talks needed on Iran-Oman gas link (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
