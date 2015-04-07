UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Wall Street's positive lead, dollar holds gains
* Oil prices fall as Goldman says prices have to remain low for months
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms buoy Dubai; Saudi rallies a bit, Egypt continues slide
* PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 7-week top as dollar gains
* TABLE-Middle East crude oil futures at 0830 GMT
* U.S. says Iran sanctions face phase-out, Obama knocks Israel demand
* Yemeni fighters attack Houthis as aid flights delayed
* Pakistan says Saudi asked for warplanes, warships and soldiers
* Libya's AGOCO producing 317,000 BPD, Brega oil port still closed
TURKEY
* Twitter complies with Turkey's request, ban lifted
* Turkish assets mixed, EconMin comments on growth shrugged off
* Mismanagement caused Turkey's power outage; grid head has quit - minister
* ICC case between Turkey and Iran on gas price to be concluded by May - minister
EGYPT
* Emaar's Egypt unit signals chairman role change ahead of float
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
SAUDI ARABIA
* Dairy group Almarai upbeat on growth after 12 pct profit rise
* Saudi Arabia welcomes Iran nuclear deal, seeks region free of WMD- statement
* Saudi poultry firm Al Watania plans stock market float - sources
* Saudi Arabia buys 780,000 T of hard wheat - GSFMO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Aayan seeks rescheduling of $586.7 mln debt
* BRIEF-Spain's Indra wins Kuwait traffic contract worth 16.3 mln euros
QATAR
* Qatar sets March Marine crude OSP at $53.15/bbl, down $0.35
OMAN
* Obama calls Oman leader to discuss Iran nuclear deal -White House
* TABLE-Oman March inflation edges down to 0.7 pct year/year
* Oman's Bank Dhofar sets price, ratio for 45 mln rial rights issue - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
