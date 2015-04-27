UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up; focus on central banks, Greece
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Gulf markets; Dubai, Saudi hit 2015 highs
* Brent crude holds near 4-1/2 month high on Yemen, U.S. rig count
* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 on strong equities; Fed meet eyed
* US Secretary of State Kerry to meet with Iran foreign minister Monday
* Islamic reinsurance moves to displace use of conventional finance
* Eyeing Arab ties, Israel to observe nuclear pact meeting
* Fighting escalates across Yemen, air strikes on capital Sanaa
* Leftist Akinci wins north Cyprus election, seeking peace deal
* Syrian TV says insurgents killed civilians after capturing town
EGYPT
* Egypt's Mobinil says declined its losses by 80.2 percent in Q1 2015
* Ending Egypt's currency black market brings new challenges
* Egypt's trial of Mursi "badly flawed" -Human Rights Watch
* Egyptian pound steady at official market, stronger on black market
* Egypt's Eastern Co 9-month net profit up 19 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Itqan Capital to add brokerage, PE fund to services
* Saudi Ma'aden's gold and metals unit gets 1.2 bln riyal loan
* Saudi Sipchem says plant shutdown cost $4.8 million
* Saudi PetroRabigh starts maintenance work on VDU unit
* Saudi's Tasnee picks Asian contractors for titanium sponge plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Inpex in talks to obtain new Abu Dhabi concession-NHK
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit falls 69 pct
* Serbia seals deal with Abu Dhabi developer for controversial Belgrade makeover
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation rises to 3.3 pct y/y -KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp appoints Kirdar as new chairman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources