DUBAI, April 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 7-year highs, cheered by Apple earnings
* Oil falls more than 1 pct as U.S. crude stockpiles expected to hit high
* PRECIOUS-Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai pull back after rallies; Egypt nears 2015 low
* MIDEAST MONEY-Abu Dhabi rolls out red carpet for market makers, may outweigh Dubai
* Islamic finance body IFSB launches industry indicators
* Kerry says Iran, world powers closer than ever to historic nuclear deal
* Saudis pound arms depots in Yemen as bread, medicine run short
* Iran slams nuclear powers, Israel at UN atomic treaty meeting
* Lebanon's Byblos Bank says 2015 first-quarter profit up 6.7 pct
* Set to begin, U.S. plan for Syrian rebels already mired in doubt
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official market, stronger on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia ready to supply any additional China oil demand-SPA
* Saudi high oil output based on demand, market "excellent" -Dep Oil Minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Luxury brand Bulgari to develop Dubai resort with Meraas
* UAE's Dubal Holding looks into buying stakes in energy projects
* UAE billionaire calls for new rules on succession for Gulf family businesses
* Dubai's DP World says no plans for share buyback
* Japan's Inpex wins 5 pct stake in new Abu Dhabi oil concession
* UAE's Topaz closes in on loan worth upwards of $550 mln - sources RSC.OM
* UAE aviation firm Sanad says raises $90 mln loan
KUWAIT
* Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX woes for 89 pct profit slump
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation warns of challenging 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
