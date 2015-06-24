PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
DUBAI, June 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares score 18-yr top, dollar firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat boosts Abu Dhabi as Saudi stabilises
* Oil prices climb on stronger demand, uncertainty over Iran deal
* Gold drops to 1-week low as stocks rally, dollar firms
* Iran's Khamenei rules out freezing sensitive nuclear work for long period
* NATO working on plan to advise Iraq on reforming its army
* Syria Kurds seize town from Islamic State near its "capital"
* Islamic State urges followers to escalate attacks in Ramadan
* WikiLeaks Saudi cable says Iran shipped nuclear equipment to Sudan
* Lower energy exports widen Algeria trade deficit
* Zain Iraq's share price rises in thin trade on Baghdad debut
* Turkey's central bank leaves key rates unchanged after election
EGYPT
* Egypt says to hold talks with U.S. in July
* Egypt's Qalaa to sell off non-core assets in deals with FHI
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, slightly weaker on black market
* National Bank of Egypt picks banks for potential benchmark bond
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fitch Affirms Islamic Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
* Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H1 2015
* Mobily's telecom tower sale said to attract American Tower, IHS - Bloomberg
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Tiger Global said to boost holding in Souq.com after fundraising - Bloomberg
* Etihad says not in talks to raise stake in India's Jet
* UAE bank NBF expects market-leading loan growth this year
* Moody's affirms TAQA's A3 ratings with stable outlook; BCA lowered to b2
QATAR
* RSE, Qatar teaming up to buy stake in Formula One-source
* Qatar Petroleum cuts staff, to exit non-core areas
* Qatar building boom proves a challenge for foreign construction firms
* Arcadis wins 20 mln euro deal for new Doha metro system
* Qatar group to push sports integrity in US even as World Cup award faces probes
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil minister says oil price drop unlikely
OMAN
* Oman central bank approves Ominvest, ONIC Holding merger
* Oman's Al Madina Insurance says plans to buy Vision Insurance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
