UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, June 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, dollar flat as markets monitor Greece
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat lifts Abu Dhabi again; Amanat leaps in Dubai
* Oil slides after big U.S. gasoline build offsets crude draw
* Gold ticks up from 2-week low as market eyes Greece
* Former Obama aides say U.S. needs tougher Iran nuclear deal
* Swiss authorities examine FIFA grants in soccer probe-source
* Russia says chooses trading firms to deal in Iranian oil
* Turkey to see FDI inflows of about $12 billion in 2015 - association
* Russia's Gazprom Neft almost doubles oil output at Iraqi Badra
* Libya's elected parliament backs UN peace plan, with amendments
* Gulf states get more assertive as Iran closes in on nuclear deal
EGYPT
* Egypt says wheat cargoes to take less time to offload
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom reports Q1 2015 net profit of $49 mln - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi carrier takes 50 Airbus planes in Islamic leasing deal
* Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk
* Saudi Yasref refinery reaches full capacity milestone
* France, Saudi Arabia to sign contracts worth $12 bln - Fabius
* Saudi Arabia loses spot as top crude supplier to India, China
* Russia's Lukoil says Saudi Aramco wants to raise stake in Luksar
* Saudi's Sipchem to pay $100.2 mln to up stake in two local units
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Car bomb aimed at UAE officials kills three Somali soldiers in Mogadishu
* UAE's Topaz eyes S American expansion to combat oil services struggle
* Jet Airways says reports about Etihad Airways approaching govt to raise stake in co are incorrect
* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at parity to Oman OQc1
QATAR
* Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for Formula One -source
* Qatar building materials costs to surge ahead of 2022
KUWAIT
* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to seven Kuwaiti banks
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain April bank lending rises 5.7 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
