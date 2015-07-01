MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, July 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steadies, euro bears Greek burden
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound as oil rallies; Tunisia edges up
* Oil prices drop as Greece defaults and output soars
* Gold struggles as Greek crisis lifts dollar
* Morocco's growth to slow to 2.6 pct in 2016 - agency
* New oil bull market in sight as Brazil, Iraq cut output targets
* Around 1,200 escape from Yemen prison, including al Qaeda suspects
* U.S., Iran presidents issue warnings as nuclear talks extended
* Erdogan and Turkey move toward once-unthinkable grand coalition
* Islamic State captures district in Syrian border town - monitor
* In Yemen chaos, Islamic State grows to rival al Qaeda
* OPEC oil output hits 3-year high in June on Iraq -Reuters survey
* Hamas shuts offices of Gaza's sole cellular operator
* Libya's AGOCO output at 250,000-290,000 bpd -official
* India asks refiners to buy dollars, euros to settle Iran oil dues
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi promises tougher legal system as prosecutor buried
* Egypt money supply up 15.9 pct in May - central bank
* Egypt's Emaar Misr says to list on Cairo bourse on July 5
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-based APICORP picks 4 banks for international sukuk issue
* TABLE-Saudi May bank lending growth flat at 9.5 pct yr/yr
* Saudi May foreign reserves drop 1 pct as oil stays low
* Saudi Aramco sets July propane price at $395 per tonne
* Hochtief wins Riyadh airport expansion deal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates reveals fuel contract details in U.S. airline subsidy claim riposte
* Fitch Affirms Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
* Abu Dhabi considers state-backed merger for troubled TAQA - sources
* Dubai says plans world's first 3D printed office building
* UAE man jailed for tweets critical of high court - newspaper
* Abu Dhabi finance zone gears up to open with draft rules
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says in "state of war" with militants, warns of other cells
OMAN
* Oman's United Finance weighs takeover offer from Al Omaniya
* Oman crude OSP fall to $61.84/bbl for August (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
