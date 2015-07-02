MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 21
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, July 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets tread water, China opens weak, investors watch Greek standoff
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Abu Dhabi's TAQA up on merger hope
* Oil prices stabilize after sliding on U.S. stock build
* Gold pressured by stronger dollar; U.S. data in focus
* IAEA says Iran uranium stockpile reduced, but questions remain
* Libya PM hopes for deal with rivals, Tripoli delays
* Houthi shells kill 18 in Yemen, dengue fever spreading
* Iraq, North Korea failures shadow nuclear talks with Iran
* Fitch: Sousse Attack Hits Tunisia Growth; Transition Supportive
* Islamic State weaves web of support in Gulf Arab states
* Short of cash, U.N. cuts Syria refugees' rations again
* POLL-Iran oil exports could jump by 60 pct in a year
* To many ordinary Iranians, nuclear deal means money, food and jobs
TURKEY
* Talk of Syria action may be Erdogan's latest gambit to pressure the West
* Political uncertainty threatens Turkey's economy as World Bank cuts forecasts
* Turkey's June exports $11.7 bln, down 6.4 percent - exporters
* China upset with Turkey's concern on Ramadan restrictions
EGYPT
* More than 100 dead as militants, Egyptian army clash in North Sinai
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt government approves draft anti-terrorism, election laws
* Egypt revises draft 2015/16 budget to cut deficit to 8.9 pct of GDP
* Telecom Egypt set to receive 4G mobile licence next year -minister
* Year into Sisi's power, Egyptians lament persistent hardships
SAUDI ARABIA
* US shale has been stymied by Saudi Arabia, says Shell CEO - FT
* Slow start after Saudis open stock market to foreigners - U.S. fund managers
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed pledges $32 bln wealth to charity
* Saudi's Bahri to buy five more oil tankers from Hyundai Heavy
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says paying 0.5 riyals/share dividend for FY 2014
* Saudi Arabia to cut August medium, heavy crude oil prices
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessment to 16 UAE banks
* Nestle says invests 112 mln Sfr in Dubai factory
* Veolia helps Dubai to reduce energy consumption by 30%
* ENOC presses ahead with Dragon Oil takeover amid shareholder protest
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC 2014 net attributable profit drops 37 pct
* Abu Dhabi considers state-backed merger for troubled TAQA - sources
* June Dubai crude average price drops vs May - traders
KUWAIT
* Kuwait parliament approves budget with $27 billion deficit
* Kuwait arrests two police officers in crackdown on militants -media
* Kuwait says dispute with China is over how to sell oil products, pricing
* Rheinmetall delivers 12 NBC reconnaissance vehicles to Kuwait
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank raises 2 billion riyals with Tier 1 sukuk
OMAN
* Oman's Renaissance picks banks for potential perpetual hybrid bond
* Oman central bank sets up Islamic banking department
* Oman's Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar plan due diligence on proposed merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.