DUBAI, July 5 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-European bonds and stocks on the defensive
before tight Greek vote
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slides on security fears; Gulf
mixed
* Oil slides in thin trade on rising U.S. rig count
* Gold rebounds as dollar dips, focus on Greek vote
* At least 25 Syrian al Qaeda members dead in mosque blast
in Syria's Idlib
* Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen cities kill 16 -Houthis
* Car bombs kill 11 in Baghdad at end of Ramadan
fast
* Despite progress in Iran nuclear talks, dispute over U.N.
sanctions persists
* Saudi says wanted militant killed in exchange of fire
* Tunisia's president declares state of emergency after
hotel attack
* Egypt says kills 12 militants in air strikes as Sisi
inspects troops
* A week after Kuwait bombing, Sunnis and Shi'ites pray
together for unity
* Middle East lenders struggle with falling loan
pricing-bankers
* Iran steelmakers request import duty hikes, cite cheap
China steel
* U.N. calls on Israel, Palestinians to prosecute Gaza war
crimes
* Gulf states tighten security for frightened Shi'ites after
mosque blasts
* U.S., allies target Islamic State in 24 air strikes in
Syria, Iraq
TURKEY
* Turkey reinforces Syria border, PM says no incursion
planned
* Turkish June CPI falls 0.51 percent, dips more than
forecast
* Turkish H1 automotive sales surge 50.8 percent -
association
* Turkish economy minister sees 2015 current account deficit
$38 bln
* EXCLUSIVE-ING on course to win auction for HSBC's Turkish
bank
EGYPT
* Rockets land in Israel, Egypt's IS affiliate claims
responsibility
* Israel accuses Hamas of aiding Islamic State in Egypt
* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of Romanian
wheat
* Egypt's economy grew at 3 pct in third quarter of
2014/2015
* Egypt's central bank lets pound weaken by 1.3
pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Najran and Jizan
* Saudi policeman killed during security raid - SPA agency
* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of OSPs
* Eight dead in new Saudi-led strikes on Yemen's
Sanaa
* Foreign investors buy more shares in Saudi Arabia, total
remains low
* Saudi economy accelerates in Q1, may not be
sustained
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE conglomerate Al Jaber seeks new terms for $4.5 bln
restructured debt -sources
* UAE to finish drafting corporate tax, VAT laws this
quarter
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 23.2 pct y/y in May
* BUZZ-Drake & Scull up 3.5 pct after raising ownership
limit
* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi's TAQA drops 5.4 pct after saying no merger
talks
KUWAIT
* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait offers prompt cargo in well-supplied
market
* Kuwait may issue bonds to finance deficit -finance
minister
* Vietnam's Petrolimex and Kuwait Petroleum end diesel term
contract -sources
QATAR
* Qatar's QNB and Bahrain's ABC looking at Turkey's
Finansbank
* Qatar Navigation unit fully acquires gas carrier firms
from SocGen
* Qatar's Doha Bank raises 2 bln riyal Tier 1
capital-boosting bond
* LNG tankers heading for Britain, Belgium,
Netherlands
BAHRAIN
* Qatar's QNB and Bahrain's ABC looking at Turkey's
Finansbank
YEMEN
* Yemen's Houthis say Ramadan humanitarian pause under
discussion
* Car bomb explodes near Yemeni mosque in downtown Sanaa,
injures two people - police
* INTERVIEW-Civilians in Yemen's Aden struggle to survive
fighting, shortages - Red Cross
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)