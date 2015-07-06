DUBAI, July 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks hit by Greek vote; China bounces after rescue moves

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt sinks as Emaar Misr listing disappoints; Gulf mixed

* Oil prices tumble after Greece vote, China stock market turmoil

* Gold gets safe-haven boost after Greeks reject bailout terms

* Saudi-led strikes kill 30 in northern Yemen, Houthis say

* Kerry urges Iran to make "hard choices", says US ready to walk

* Iran's Zarif says differences remain in nuclear talks with major powers

* Lebanese Hezbollah and Syrian army enter rebel-held border city

* Islamic State suicide bombers strike in Iraqi refinery town

* Hamas reopens office of Gaza's only mobile phone provider

* Malaysia's opposition demands emergency debate on PM after graft allegations

* Divided and desperate Greeks vote in referendum that may decide euro future

EGYPT

* Egypt raises gas price paid to Italy's Eni and Edison -EGAS official

* Egypt debt to foreign oil companies at $3.5 billion -official

* Egyptian pound weakens to 7.73 at official auction

* Egypt business activity expands in June for first time in five months -PMI

* Egyptian army kills 63 militants in North Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco lowers August Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

* Saudi's SAFCO proposes trimmed dividend payout

* Saudi Telecom Co to pay Q2 dividend of 1 riyals/share

* Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit up 22.41 percent, sales growth rises

* Saudi June non-oil business growth at record low -PMI

* Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends H1 2015 dividend of 35 halalas

* Saudi's SABIC unit, South Korea's SK form polyethylene project

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil business growth slows to 22-month low in June -PMI

* UAE's Dana Gas says it has won favourable ruling in Kurdistan dispute

QATAR

* Qatar first-quarter GDP growth 4.1 pct y/y, 3.4 pct q/q (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)