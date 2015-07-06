UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, July 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks hit by Greek vote; China bounces after rescue moves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt sinks as Emaar Misr listing disappoints; Gulf mixed
* Oil prices tumble after Greece vote, China stock market turmoil
* Gold gets safe-haven boost after Greeks reject bailout terms
* Saudi-led strikes kill 30 in northern Yemen, Houthis say
* Kerry urges Iran to make "hard choices", says US ready to walk
* Iran's Zarif says differences remain in nuclear talks with major powers
* Lebanese Hezbollah and Syrian army enter rebel-held border city
* Islamic State suicide bombers strike in Iraqi refinery town
* Hamas reopens office of Gaza's only mobile phone provider
* Malaysia's opposition demands emergency debate on PM after graft allegations
* Divided and desperate Greeks vote in referendum that may decide euro future
EGYPT
* Egypt raises gas price paid to Italy's Eni and Edison -EGAS official
* Egypt debt to foreign oil companies at $3.5 billion -official
* Egyptian pound weakens to 7.73 at official auction
* Egypt business activity expands in June for first time in five months -PMI
* Egyptian army kills 63 militants in North Sinai
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco lowers August Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
* Saudi's SAFCO proposes trimmed dividend payout
* Saudi Telecom Co to pay Q2 dividend of 1 riyals/share
* Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit up 22.41 percent, sales growth rises
* Saudi June non-oil business growth at record low -PMI
* Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends H1 2015 dividend of 35 halalas
* Saudi's SABIC unit, South Korea's SK form polyethylene project
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows to 22-month low in June -PMI
* UAE's Dana Gas says it has won favourable ruling in Kurdistan dispute
QATAR
* Qatar first-quarter GDP growth 4.1 pct y/y, 3.4 pct q/q (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
