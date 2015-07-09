UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, July 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China fall stemmed, yen off highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt continues bear run, Gulf depressed by weak oil
* Oil prices bounce but oversupply, demand worries drag
* Gold languishes near 4-mth low on tepid safe-haven demand
* Yemen gov't tells U.N. it agrees to conditional truce
* Facing new militant threat, Sisi crackdown risks more instability in Egypt
* Iran says makes new proposal in nuclear talks, West unimpressed
* A year after Gaza war, no rebuilding and an uneasy future for all
* Out of sight but not power, Erdogan eyes snap Turkish election
* Syria ratifies fresh $1 billion credit line from Iran
* US pushes Turkey on Syria border security; allies divided over Kurds
* At least 22 killed in Algerian ethnic clashes - medical sources
* Iraq sentences 24 to death over mass killing of soldiers
* Rival to Palestinian president wins ruling upholding immunity
* Israeli life science firms seek help to follow Teva's lead
* Dubai plans new sukuk channels as listings top other centres
* EXCLUSIVE-Oman takes legal action against Bulgaria over bank collapse: source
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukraine wheat
* Egypt confounds wheat thieves with hi-tech U.S. storage
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 11-20 shipment
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q2 net profit falls 0.4 pct; beats estimates
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank halves cash dividend for H1 2015
* Saudi British Bank beats forecasts despite 1.71 pct Q2 net profit fall
* Banque Saudi Fransi's Q2 net profit up 14.9 pct, beating estimates
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says paying 0.5 riyals/share dividend for FY 2014
* Mobily return to profitability difficult to judge - chairman tells newspaper
* Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 14.57 pct
* Saudi regulator accepting applications from credit rating agencies
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Three senior staff at UAE's Arabtec quit, new CFO appointed
* Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ wins approval for Islamic financing in Dubai
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank Q2 net profit rises 10 pct, beats forecasts
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Gulf Finance House says considering possibility of delisting from Kuwait and listing on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman plans $600 mln solar energy plant to save on gas use
* Oman Q2 earnings estimates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
