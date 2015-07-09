DUBAI, July 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China fall stemmed, yen off highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt continues bear run, Gulf depressed by weak oil

* Oil prices bounce but oversupply, demand worries drag

* Gold languishes near 4-mth low on tepid safe-haven demand

* Yemen gov't tells U.N. it agrees to conditional truce

* Facing new militant threat, Sisi crackdown risks more instability in Egypt

* Iran says makes new proposal in nuclear talks, West unimpressed

* A year after Gaza war, no rebuilding and an uneasy future for all

* Out of sight but not power, Erdogan eyes snap Turkish election

* Syria ratifies fresh $1 billion credit line from Iran

* US pushes Turkey on Syria border security; allies divided over Kurds

* At least 22 killed in Algerian ethnic clashes - medical sources

* Iraq sentences 24 to death over mass killing of soldiers

* Rival to Palestinian president wins ruling upholding immunity

* Israeli life science firms seek help to follow Teva's lead

* Dubai plans new sukuk channels as listings top other centres

* EXCLUSIVE-Oman takes legal action against Bulgaria over bank collapse: source

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukraine wheat

* Egypt confounds wheat thieves with hi-tech U.S. storage

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 11-20 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q2 net profit falls 0.4 pct; beats estimates

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank halves cash dividend for H1 2015

* Saudi British Bank beats forecasts despite 1.71 pct Q2 net profit fall

* Banque Saudi Fransi's Q2 net profit up 14.9 pct, beating estimates

* Saudi's PetroRabigh says paying 0.5 riyals/share dividend for FY 2014

* Mobily return to profitability difficult to judge - chairman tells newspaper

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 14.57 pct

* Saudi regulator accepting applications from credit rating agencies

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Three senior staff at UAE's Arabtec quit, new CFO appointed

* Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ wins approval for Islamic financing in Dubai

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Q2 net profit rises 10 pct, beats forecasts

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Finance House says considering possibility of delisting from Kuwait and listing on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman plans $600 mln solar energy plant to save on gas use

* Oman Q2 earnings estimates

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)