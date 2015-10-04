DUBAI Oct 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond prices climb after weak payrolls report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets sluggish despite firmer oil, global equities

* Oil up, erasing early loss; U.S. rig count down 5th week

* Gold shines as weak U.S. jobs data dents rate hike hopes

* Iran invites foreign firms to develop its oil, gas industry

* Iraqi Kurdish leader urges Russia, U.S. to coordinate in anti-IS fight

* Russia says to step up air strikes in Syria

* Egypt says Russia's intervention in Syria will counter terrorism

* Syria doubts value of talks, air strikes useless without Damascus

* Two suicide car bombs kill at least 18 in Baghdad

* Yemeni government, Saudi-led forces retake Red Sea strait

* Saudi Arabia deters bid for UN human rights probe in Yemen

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 T Russian and Ukraine wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to keep up energy spending despite oil drop- Naimi

* Saudi forces arrest two foreigners at illegal bomb factory

* Saudi Arabia signals easing of tension with Islamist cleric

* Saudi sovereign fund, China's COFCO in talks on Glencore agri assets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Opening of Abu Dhabi's Louvre pushed back to 2016

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to seek private investment in $36 bln projects

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank chief cools rate rise talk, says won't follow U.S.

* Qatar halves T-bill sale as bank liquidity tightens

* Qatar August credit growth fastest since February 2014

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain withdraws ambassador from Iran after bomb-factory find

* Iran expels second-ranking Bahraini diplomat in Tehran

* Bahrain lifts meat prices as cheap oil hits state finances

* Bahrain seeks arrangers for potential sovereign bond - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)