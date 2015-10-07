DUBAI Oct 7 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after sharp rebound in
oil, BOJ in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf barely moves but property
firms buoy Qatar
* MIDEAST MONEY-UAE money rates hit multi-year highs as oil
money dries up
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up on increased buying
* Crude oil futures push higher after range breakout
* PRECIOUS-Gold well-bid on expectations of U.S. rate hike
delay
* IMF cuts global growth forecasts again, cites commodity
and China worries
* NATO rejects Russia explanation on Turkish air space
* How Iranian general plotted out Syrian assault in Moscow
* LPC-Middle Eastern bank borrowing increasing as oil prices
stay low
* Iran to launch new oil projects, sees post-sanctions
supply boost
* OPEC sec-gen sees oil market improving, low price will not
persist
* Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate hits 12.5-year
low - central bank
* India takes 17 pct more Iran oil in Sept than in Aug
-shipping data
EGYPT
* Egypt's EGPC issues tender for two gasoline cargoes
* Egypt awards four offshore oil and gas exploration
licences
SAUDI ARABIA
* Flogged Saudi blogger Badawi named 'writer of courage' in
Britain
* BlackRock gets Saudi regulatory nod to trade local stocks-
statement
* Russia, Saudi energy ministers discussed oil demand,
production, shale
* Saudi banks Q3 results to reflect growing challenges
* Saudi Aramco in talks to buy CNPC refinery stake, retail
assets -sources
* Societe Generale appoints Toussaint as Saudi head
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch Affirms Mubadala GE Capital at 'A'; Outlook Stable
* UAE's Shah gas project hits full output capacity -
official
* Two UAE troops among dead in Aden attacks - Yemen govt
* Private equity house Abraaj raises $191 mln for Mexico
investment
* Dubai apartment prices fall 11 pct y/y, more declines
likely -JLL
* S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's
Al-Noor
KUWAIT
* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait pegs Dec 2015 to Nov 2016 offer at
$14.50/T premium
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation to raise foreign ownership limit to 49
pct
* Qatar sets Sept Marine crude OSP at $43.95/bbl, down $3.00
OMAN
* Sabre Corp signs agreement with Oman Air to extend
passenger services system
BAHRAIN
* Citi appoints Ahmed as CEO of Bahrain and Islamic
investment bank
