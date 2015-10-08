UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Oct 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long break
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf surges on strong oil, bank earnings; Egypt up
* Oil rebounds, shrugging of U.S. stockpile build
* Gold treads water as dollar firms; awaits Fed minutes
* As Russia escalates, U.S. rules out military cooperation in Syria
* Kurds say blood tests show Islamic State used mustard gas in Iraq
* Lebanese court overturns ban on Orascom mobile contract bid
* Iran's supreme leader bans negotiations with the United States
* EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally for sixth day, currencies gain
* Middle East Crude-Oman up, supports medium grades
* Algeria expects 4.1 pct rise in oil and gas exports in 2015
* Yemen's Aden refinery resumes oil products imports after nearly 6 mths
* Ex-Yemen president's party says accepts peace terms
TURKEY
* S&P cuts Turkey growth forecast for next year
* Turkish automotive output growth halts in September - association
* Turks gloomy on economy, suspicious of international partners -survey
EGYPT
* Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $16.335 bln at end-September
* Egypt's FIHC delays tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil
SAUDI ARABIA
* Rights watchdog says second young Shi'ite faces beheading in Saudi
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding raises Twitter stake
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q3 net profit falls 16.5 pct
* SABIC chief expects decision on $30 bln Saudi project in Q2
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit rises 10.2 pct
* Saudi's Alinma Bank posts 13.3 pct rise in Q3 net profit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Al Maktoum airport to see prep work next yr for Emirates' move
* Dubai's DGCX launches new silver and WTI futures contracts
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Solar firm Rec Silicon to bid for solar park in Dubai
* Abu Dhabi explores asset sales after slump in oil price - Bloomberg
* Abraaj teams up with Aditya Birla for Indian solar investments
* UAE's Union National Bank says completes upsized $750 mln 3-yr loan
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* Kuwait says controls gas flaring from disruption at Mina Ahmadi refinery
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar National Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.1 pct, beats forecasts
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates
* Bank Muscat says seeks approval to open commercial branch in UAE
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
