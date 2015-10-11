DUBAI Oct 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodity surge lifts world equities; dollar falls

* Oil little changed after choppy trade, WTI ends at 11-week high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Beltone bid boosts Egypt, petchems buoy Saudi

* Gold rises to seven-week high on dovish Fed minutes

* Islamic State closes in on Syrian city of Aleppo; U.S. abandons rebel training effort

* U.S. pulls plug on Syria rebel training effort; will focus on weapons supply

* Bombs kill 95 at pro-Kurdish rally in Turkish capital

* Israeli forces shoot dead five Palestinians as violence rages on

* Three killed in violent unrest in Iraq's Kurdistan region

* Russia steps up air strikes against Assad opponents in Syria

* US warns governments, bankers Iran sanctions still in place -sources

* Yemeni president dismisses Houthi concessions as "manoeuvre"

* Beirut protest turns violent, politicians postpone talks

EGYPT

* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves to last until mid-March - minister

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt invites firms to settle 45-cargo LNG tender this weekend

* Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumps, core inflation drops in September

* Orascom Telecom and Act Financial seek to buy Beltone Financial

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker on parallel market

* Egypt's core annual inflation decreases to 5.55 pct in Sept

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 10.3 pct

* Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 7.7 pct

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct

* Saudi bank Samba Q3 net profit rises 7 pct, beats estimates

* Saudi Sept oil production, supply steady

* Saudi's SABIC to reorganise Innovative Plastics unit effective Jan. 1

* Run rates at 75 pct at Saudi's 400,000-bpd Yasref refinery

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer to build $4.8 bln tourist resort in Bosnia

* UAE's NMC Health makes offer for Al Noor Hospitals

* Abu Dhabi's IPIC to make interest payments on $3.5 bln 1MDB debt

* Dubai to announce preferred bidder for clean coal power plant on Oct. 13

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sports clubs back government in dispute with FIFA

QATAR

* Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 55 pct year/year

BAHRAIN

* Bahrains' Investcorp acquires sports gear firm POC for $65 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)