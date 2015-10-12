DUBAI Oct 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips

* Oil edges up on lower U.S. rig count, weaker dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals boost Saudi; other markets sluggish

* Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike

* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq halts plan for international bond issue due to high price

* Israeli air strike kills 2 in Gaza; Israeli police say stop suspected car bomb

* Iran's parliament gives initial nod to nuclear deal with powers

* Iranian-American journalist convicted, Iran news agency says

* Turkey sees Islamic State hand in bombing, vows election will go on

* Syrian army advances with help of Russian strikes; Putin reaches out to Saudis

* Syria cancels April wheat tender, launches another for 200,000 T

* Islamic State figures killed in air strike; Baghdadi not believed among them

* OPEC sec-gen: oil market will be reasonable by end-year

* Lufthansa targets Gulf rivals with Mideast premium economy launch

* PREVIEW-Cricket-Pakistan bank on spin duo to make England toil

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, on parallel market

* Egypt expects $1.5 bln in loans from World Bank, AfDB by end-2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco considers new Yanbu refining complex -sources

* Saudi bank National Commercial's Q3 net profit up 6.7 pct

* MOVES-Saudi Aramco names Qahtani acting SVP for upstream ops

* France to agree aerospace deals with Saudi Arabia - sources

* Saudi's Mobily says regulator rejects investors' compensation demands

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

* Kuwait sovereign fund may sell assets to cover deficit - report

* Kuwait says won't slow development of oil projects

QATAR

* Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatar energy minister says oil price has bottomed out

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

* Aluminium Bahrain says Q3 production up 2.9 percent

OMAN

* Oman Q3 earnings estimates