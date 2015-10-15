DUBAI Oct 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as weak US data dents rate hike prospects

* Oil drops on U.S. stockpile build, global glut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf markets fall but SABIC supports Saudi

* MIDEAST MONEY-Cheap oil offers no respite for rising Saudi money rates

* Gold near 3-1/2-month high on bets Fed to delay rate hike

* Chinese admiral visits Iran, wants closer defence cooperation

* South Korea's Sept oil imports from Iran up 43 pct, but 9-month purchases dip

* Lavrov says Russia helping fight against militants in Iraq

* Arab coalition slowing aid efforts in Yemen - U.S. Navy report

* Jordan picks Shell to supply first two years of LNG supply in tender

* Iran's Guardian Council passes nuclear bill into law

* Iraq sees oil production, exports rising in 2016 - source

* A $70 oil floor? Fat chance, but OPEC price plan may be first step

* U.S. to raise Iranian missile test at UN Security Council

* Japan, Iran agree on investment pact after sanctions end

TURKEY

* Turkish PM sees Islamic State or PKK links to Ankara bombing

* Turkey suspends Ankara police, intelligence, security chiefs after bombing

* Turkish Aug current-account deficit $163 million, above forecast

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment

* Egypt negotiating $3 billion loan from World Bank

* Russia's Rosatom says Egypt nuclear talks in final stages

* Egypt's last Islamists standing offer "polite" opposition

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves $495 mln sale of Black Hawks to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia signs deal for 320 PAC-3 missiles - Lockheed

* Saudi bourse regulator tightens curbs on anonymous investors

* Russia calls Saudi oil to East Europe 'toughest competition'

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Africa's Mediclinic to buy Al Noor Hospitals

KUWAIT

* SINOPEC Engineering announces contract with Kuwait National Petroleum Company

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank plans roadshow for possible USD sukuk issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Air in final talks to buy 50 aircraft -CFO

* Bahrain Investcorp's U.S. unit buys eight residential properties for $400 mln

OMAN

* Oman c.bank foreign assets fall y/y, first time since 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)