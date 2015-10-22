DUBAI Oct 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive as ECB kicks off event-heavy period

* Oil slides 2 pct to three-week low on U.S. crude build

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index drops on prospect of fiscal reform

* Gold hovers near lowest in a week on stronger dollar

* U.S., allies demand UN action after Iran missile test

* Shipping traffic to Syria surges as Russia steps up offensive

* Russia says considers providing $5 bln loan to Iran

* Putin uses Assad visit to talk up Kremlin role as Syria broker

* UN envoy says talks continue with warring Libyan factions

* Iraq budget deficit seen at 11.9 pct of GDP in 2016 - minister

* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss risk to oil investment, no output cuts

* Iran's Khamenei conditionally approves nuclear deal with powers

* Four-fifths of Russia's Syria strikes don't target Islamic State: Reuters analysis

* Sectarian hate takes root as Yemen anti-Houthi forces push on Sanaa

* Iraq's ruling alliance, militias urge PM to seek Russian strikes

* IMF may offer major loan to Iraq in 2016, official says

TURKEY

* Turkish c.bank keeps rates steady but signals tighter policy ahead

* Erdogan seen with little choice but to share power after Turkish vote

* Turkish banking sector profit seen rising 12 percent in 2016 - assn

EGYPT

* Egypt loyalists take the lead in parliament elections

* BP to invest in three new exploration blocks in Egypt

* Fitch Affirms Three Egyptian Banks; Outlooks Stable

* Egypt replaces central bank governor Hisham Ramez

* Poor election turnout in Egypt might strengthen Sisi's hand

* Moody's: Egyptian insurance market displays untapped potential despite challenges

SAUDI ARABIA

* Zain Saudi Q3 net loss narrows as subscribers jump, margins improve

* Saudi shipper Bahri seeks 2.8 bln riyals for vessel financing - sources

* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q3 loss as expenses rise

* Former investment chief is new Saudi ambassador to Washington

* Saudi poultry firm Al Watania picks HSBC as listing advisor - sources

* Saudi Telecom shares tumble as operator extends profit drop

* Saudi's PetroRabigh swings to Q3 net loss on lower margins, oil prices

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Saudi Electricity Co Q3 net profit rises 9.5 pct

* Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding reports 10 pct increase in Q3 net profit year-on-year - statement

* Saudis looking at wide range of fiscal reforms -IMF official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Germany says still no agreement on Air Berlin-Etihad code share

* UAE's National Food Products Co eyes $1.5 bln stake sale - sources

* Dubai's Nakheel Q3 net profit rises 4 pct, Reuters calculations show

* Fee income fall dents profit at Dubai's Mashreq

* Abu Dhabi's tax-free financial zone says open for business

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Dubai's Drake and Scull unit awarded $96 million contract to build new shopping mall - statement

* UAE's ADNOC sells H1 2016 Murban crude at higher premium - traders

QATAR

* Qatar says could intervene militarily in Syria but prefers political solution

* PGNiG says Qatargas to continue resell gas earmarked for Poland

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatar Electricity and Water Co Q3 net profit falls 11.5 pct

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain charges 24 with trying to set up Islamic State branch in kingdom

* Bahrain sentences activist to year in prison for ripping king's photo

* Batelco said to reach out to Etisalat, Ooredoo for Jordan sale -Bloomberg

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)