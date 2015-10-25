DUBAI Oct 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar on surprise China rate cut

* Oil down as dollar offsets China move; glut hits prompt U.S crude

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Budget jitters hurt Saudi Arabia; CDS rising again

* Speculators raise bullish gold bet, silver bets

* Israel quiet over "hotline" with Russia on Syria

* Iranian president welcomes Khamenei's conditional approval on Nuclear deal

* Saudi Arabia says no common position on Assad's fate after Vienna meeting

* Obama names Brett McGurk as envoy to coalition fighting Islamic State

* Sugar flows to Syria pick up as cargo traffic surges

* Eni CEO upbeat on recouping remaining unpaid credits in Iran

* Genel notes receipt of payment for Kurdistan oil exports

TURKEY

* Fitch says stable Turkish government could help reforms, growth

*Turkish central bank says opens 12 billion lira one-week repo auction

*Fitch says sees Turkey's 2016 growth at 3pct, inflation 6.4 pct

*Turkey's Sabanci says planned IPO for energy unit in Q3 2017 at earliest

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger on parallel market

* Can Egypt's new central bank chief calm currency crisis?

SAUDI ARABIA

*Mobile firm Zain Saudi appoints new chairman

* Poland's PKN says expects first Saudi oil delivery in Nov

* Saudi mobily to agree new loan covenants by year-end

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CIMIC Group says Habtoor Leighton Group wins construction contract in Dubai

* UAE's Majid Al Futtaim picks banks to a potential dollar sukuk -sources

* UAE Sepember central bank foreign reserves fall 4.7 pct y/y

* German transport minister says still open for talks on Air Berlin code shares

* Etihad asks German court to allow code share with Air Berlin

* Etihad says court permits Air Berline code shares until Nov 8

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat Q3 profit rises 7.6 pct

* Raytheon CEO expects to sign $1 billion radar contract with Qatar

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait offers free Whatsapp, Skype as it mounts recovery

* Kuwait's Equate to buy ME Global from Dow, PIC for $3.2 bln

* Dow to optimize ownership in Kuwaiti ventures

* Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 21.6 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco says assessing options for Jordan unit -statement

* Bahrain September inflation flat at 1.6 pct y/y

* Bahrain's Shi'ite clerics criticise removal of Ashura flags (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)