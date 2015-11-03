DUBAI Nov 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to break losing streak

* US crude oil edges up after drops, but market remains oversupplied

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises after debt downgrade; Emaar lifts Dubai

* Gold stuck near 4-week low on U.S. rate hike view

* Cyclone ravages Yemeni island, heads for LNG plant, Qaeda-run city

* OPEC squabbles over oil price, maximizing revenue in strategy report

* Iran says may quit Syria talks, in worsening spat with Saudi rival

* Iran starts taking nuclear centrifuges offline

* Russia preparing contract to supply Iran with S-300 missiles - Interfax

* Gulf oil producers delay field work, see weaker 2016 prices -sources

* Iraq parliament bars Abadi government from passing reforms unilaterally

* China eyes greater cooperation with Iran's air force

TURKEY

* Erdogan says world must respect Turkish election result

* Turkish markets surge on return to single-party rule

* Turkey's Halkbank posts Q3 net profit of 439 mln lira, beats expectations

* HSBC CEO says sale of Turkey business to "take a little longer"

EGYPT

* Moody's: Egypt's economic and fiscal conditions are improving, but large financing needs form key weakness

* Russian airline sees no technical fault, pilot error in Egypt crash

* Egypt bourse hit by emerging market storm, sees new IPOs in 2016

* Rosneft to supply Egypt with six fuel oil shipments by end 2015

* Egypt's giant Zohr gas field aims to start output in 2017 -minister

* Egypt's Banque Misr to complete $250 mln 3-yr loan in Dec -chairman

* Egypt budget deficit for FY 2014/2015 drops to 11.5 pct -fin min stmnt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Lebanese authorities charge Saudi prince with drug smuggling - sources, agency

* Moody's says Saudi Arabia's fiscal deficits will drive further debt issuance, expenditure controls

* Saudi banks can help to plug oily black hole

* Hurt by cheap oil, Saudi government will make water more expensive

* Victory proves elusive in Saudi king's Yemen war

* Saudi Arabia hopes to join MSCI emerging index mid-2017 -bourse CEO

* Refiner Lotos says Saudi Arabia may supply more oil to Poland

* Saudi Electricity Co. signs 2.5 bln riyal deal to build green power plant

* Saudi Arabia to raise Dec crude prices to Asia -trade

* Saudi developer Dar sees new era of government cooperation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DP World becomes sole owner of Southampton container terminal - statement

* Commercial Bank of Dubai picks six banks for potential dollar bond - leads

* Standard Chartered appoints Wynter as UAE head -statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait court sentences five to prison for militant funding

* Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit jumps 16.8 pct - statement

* Kuwait's Zain appoints Alrowdan as CEO for local unit - statement

OMAN

* Omani bank NBO to roadshow ahead of possible capital-boosting bond

* Blue Star Ltd acquires 51 pct stake in Oman Electro Mechanical Contracting Co LLC (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)