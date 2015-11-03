DUBAI Nov 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to break losing streak
* US crude oil edges up after drops, but market remains
oversupplied
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises after debt downgrade;
Emaar lifts Dubai
* Gold stuck near 4-week low on U.S. rate hike view
* Cyclone ravages Yemeni island, heads for LNG plant,
Qaeda-run city
* OPEC squabbles over oil price, maximizing revenue in
strategy report
* Iran says may quit Syria talks, in worsening spat with
Saudi rival
* Iran starts taking nuclear centrifuges offline
* Russia preparing contract to supply Iran with S-300
missiles - Interfax
* Gulf oil producers delay field work, see weaker 2016
prices -sources
* Iraq parliament bars Abadi government from passing reforms
unilaterally
* China eyes greater cooperation with Iran's air force
TURKEY
* Erdogan says world must respect Turkish election result
* Turkish markets surge on return to single-party rule
* Turkey's Halkbank posts Q3 net profit of 439 mln lira,
beats expectations
* HSBC CEO says sale of Turkey business to "take a little
longer"
EGYPT
* Moody's: Egypt's economic and fiscal conditions are
improving, but large financing needs form key weakness
* Russian airline sees no technical fault, pilot error in
Egypt crash
* Egypt bourse hit by emerging market storm, sees new IPOs
in 2016
* Rosneft to supply Egypt with six fuel oil shipments by end
2015
* Egypt's giant Zohr gas field aims to start output in 2017
-minister
* Egypt's Banque Misr to complete $250 mln 3-yr loan in Dec
-chairman
* Egypt budget deficit for FY 2014/2015 drops to 11.5 pct
-fin min stmnt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Lebanese authorities charge Saudi prince with drug
smuggling - sources, agency
* Moody's says Saudi Arabia's fiscal deficits will drive
further debt issuance, expenditure controls
* Saudi banks can help to plug oily black hole
* Hurt by cheap oil, Saudi government will make water more
expensive
* Victory proves elusive in Saudi king's Yemen war
* Saudi Arabia hopes to join MSCI emerging index mid-2017
-bourse CEO
* Refiner Lotos says Saudi Arabia may supply more oil to
Poland
* Saudi Electricity Co. signs 2.5 bln riyal deal to build
green power plant
* Saudi Arabia to raise Dec crude prices to Asia -trade
* Saudi developer Dar sees new era of government cooperation
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DP World becomes sole owner of Southampton
container terminal - statement
* Commercial Bank of Dubai picks six banks for potential
dollar bond - leads
* Standard Chartered appoints Wynter as UAE head -statement
KUWAIT
* Kuwait court sentences five to prison for militant funding
* Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit jumps 16.8 pct - statement
* Kuwait's Zain appoints Alrowdan as CEO for local unit -
statement
OMAN
* Omani bank NBO to roadshow ahead of possible
capital-boosting bond
* Blue Star Ltd acquires 51 pct stake in Oman Electro
Mechanical Contracting Co LLC
