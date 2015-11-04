DUBAI Nov 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall Street higher, risk appetite supports dollar

* Oil prices slide on profit-taking, but supply risks support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares drop after PMI points to economic slowdown

* Gold near 4-wk low on US rate hike fears, fund outflows

* U.S. court throws out Iraqi Kurdish crude suit, big issue unresolved

* Russia stance on Assad suggests divergence with Iran

* Rare cyclone batters Yemen, thousands flee homes

* Jordan to negotiate new IMF aid deal as growth flags

* Lebanon's central bank says political deadlock hurting economy

* Iraq sacks trade officials in graft probe -officials

* Iran says lifting sanctions could cut wheat import cost by 30 pct

* Morocco sees $10 billion from auto industry exports by 2020

* Iraqi politician Ahmed Chalabi who pushed Bush to invade Iraq dies

* Gulf's private-sector growth slows as price of oil falls

TURKEY

* EU looks for silver lining in Erdogan election landslide

* Two Turkish news magazine editors charged over "coup attempt"

* Eyes turn to Turkey's central bank as inflation surges

EGYPT

* No proof Russian plane broke up in mid-air - Egyptian authorities

* Egypt's Banque Misr, NBE provide $800 mln to cover imports

* Egyptian president approves $2.2 bln oil and gas exploration contracts -statement

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at parallel market

* Egypt's Beltone Financial expects to manage four flotations in early 2016

* Russia's Rosneft, Egyptian General Petroleum Corp ink oil products supplies deal

* Telecom Egypt looks to settle disputes before entering mobile market

* Egypt's Suez Cement reports Q3 net loss

* Egyptian business activity falls to eight-month low in October-PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Revises Outlook on Three Saudi Arabian Banks to Negative

* Saudi debt insurance cost highest since 2009 after downgrade, data

* US Energy Secretary and Saudi Oil Minister discuss oil market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Surge in SME debt defaults exposes flaws in UAE insolvency rules

* Dubai's Al Ahli Group says to build Fox-branded theme park

* UAE'S ADNOC sets Oct Murban crude OSP at $47.30/bbl

* UAE telco du Q3 net profit declines 12.3 pct

KUWAIT

* Emir of Kuwait to meet Russia's Putin, discuss Middle East

* KIPCO may seek partners for $5 bln real estate scheme

QATAR

* Qatar to spend cautiously, avoid big budget deficit, emir says

* Qatar central bank halves T-bill sale, yields jump

* Qatar September trade surplus halves from year ago

OMAN

