INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits seven-month high on jobs data;
oil slumps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips, real estate firms boost Dubai
and Egypt
* Oil slides as dollar jumps; down more than 4 percent on
the week
* Gold at 3-mth low after U.S. data, eyes biggest weekly
drop since 2013
* Kurdish PKK militants end unilateral ceasefire in Turkey
* Islamic State frees 37 elderly Assyrian Christians
-monitors
* U.S. general sees air strikes against Islamic State
picking up
* Chemical weapons used by fighters in Syria - sources
* Saudi support to rebels slows Assad attacks: pro-Damascus
sources
* Russian air strikes kill 42 in Islamic State-held Raqqa,
Syria
* Cholera spreads from Iraq to Syria, Kuwait, Bahrain
-UNICEF
* Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric warns parliament not to stall
Abadi's reforms
* Bomb blast in northeast Lebanon kills 9 -security sources
* Bombs across Baghdad kill nine people
EGYPT
* Russia faces evacuating 80,000 nationals from Egypt after
flights suspended
* Russian plane broke up in mid-air after noise, crash
investigators say
* Egypt says foreign powers ignored calls to fight terrorism
* Egypt's Global Telecom reports Q3 2015 net profit of $13
million
* Egypt to import wider range of foodstuffs to lower prices
* Egypt changes wheat farmers' subsidy system
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at parallel
market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Khurais oilfield expansion slower than
expected-sources
* Saudi pilot carbon storage project may boost recovery
rates at giant oilfield
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank repays sukuk without refinancing
* Emirates first-half profit surges as fuel costs plunge
* Air Arabia's Q3 profit falls 6 pct, passenger numbers rise
* UAE's TAQA starts selling power from India hydro project
* Gulf security needs seen displacing jet orders in Dubai
* UAE's KBBO Group picks London for listing merged
subsidiaries -sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain jails five for Iran-linked militancy, strips their
citizenship
