(Adds extra items under International, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

DUBAI Nov 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mixed, dlr strong after US jobs data boosts case for Fed hike

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets sunk by U.S. rate hike threat

* IMF's Lagarde urges tax, spending reforms in Gulf

* Brent regains ground after slide, but dollar weighs

* Gold near 3-month low after robust U.S. jobs report

* Egypt crash to spur demand for strict aviation security-Emirates

* Iran plans to attend next round of Syria peace talks

* Russian soldiers geolocated in multiple Syria locations by bloggers

SAUDI ARABIA

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi steel firm Hadeed cuts costs as prices weigh

* Saudi Aramco chairman Falih says no plans to cut oil production -FT

* Iran criticises Saudi Arabia over execution of its citizens

EGYPT

* Egypt arrests rights activist over report of military trial - sources

* Investigators "90 percent sure" that bomb went off on Russian flight

* Russia flies thousands of tourists from Egypt after crash

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger at parallel market

* Egypt's GASC says extends deadline for poultry tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says predictions of large oil price swings "unrealistic"

* UAE stocks regulator board appoints acting chief executive

* Dubai's Emirates airline looks to raise debt next year

QATAR

* REUTERS SUMMIT-From pearls to skyscrapers - Qatar's Alfardan sticks to family model

* Qatar Airways chief says would consider A380neo to replace A380s

TURKEY

* S&P affirms Turkey, keeps negative outlook

* Turkish aid agency encourages refugees to stay in Syria

* Bids for National Bank of Greece's Turkey business due by end-Nov -sources

* Turkish police search business group linked to Erdogan foe - media

* Turkish retailer Migros says posts net loss of 341.7 mln lira in Q3

* Akis REIT Q3 net result swings to profit of 49.5 million lira

* Alcatel Lucent Teletas swings to Q3 net loss of 1.6 mln lira

* Akmerkez REIT Q3 net profit rises to 19.5 million lira

* Erbosan Boru Q3 net profit falls to 4.9 million lira

* Burcelik Q3 net result swings to loss of 300,680 lira

* Saf REIT Q3 net profit jumps to 234 million lira

* Utopya Insaat Q3 net profit falls to 3.1 million lira

* Vakif Finansal Kiralama swings to Q3 net profit of 4.5 mln lira

* Zorlu Enerji Q3 net loss widens to 174.0 million lira

* Gersan Elektrik Q3 net profit rises to 7.0 million lira

* Gimsan Gediz Iplik Q3 net loss widens to 77,381 lira

* Kardemir Q3 net result turns to loss of 117.3 million lira (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)