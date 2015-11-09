UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Nov 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mixed, dlr strong after US jobs data boosts case for Fed hike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets sunk by U.S. rate hike threat
* IMF's Lagarde urges tax, spending reforms in Gulf
* Brent regains ground after slide, but dollar weighs
* Gold near 3-month low after robust U.S. jobs report
* Egypt crash to spur demand for strict aviation security-Emirates
* Iran plans to attend next round of Syria peace talks
* Russian soldiers geolocated in multiple Syria locations by bloggers
SAUDI ARABIA
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi steel firm Hadeed cuts costs as prices weigh
* Saudi Aramco chairman Falih says no plans to cut oil production -FT
* Iran criticises Saudi Arabia over execution of its citizens
EGYPT
* Egypt arrests rights activist over report of military trial - sources
* Investigators "90 percent sure" that bomb went off on Russian flight
* Russia flies thousands of tourists from Egypt after crash
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger at parallel market
* Egypt's GASC says extends deadline for poultry tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says predictions of large oil price swings "unrealistic"
* UAE stocks regulator board appoints acting chief executive
* Dubai's Emirates airline looks to raise debt next year
QATAR
* REUTERS SUMMIT-From pearls to skyscrapers - Qatar's Alfardan sticks to family model
* Qatar Airways chief says would consider A380neo to replace A380s
TURKEY
* S&P affirms Turkey, keeps negative outlook
* Turkish aid agency encourages refugees to stay in Syria
* Bids for National Bank of Greece's Turkey business due by end-Nov -sources
* Turkish police search business group linked to Erdogan foe - media
* Turkish retailer Migros says posts net loss of 341.7 mln lira in Q3
* Akis REIT Q3 net result swings to profit of 49.5 million lira
* Alcatel Lucent Teletas swings to Q3 net loss of 1.6 mln lira
* Akmerkez REIT Q3 net profit rises to 19.5 million lira
* Erbosan Boru Q3 net profit falls to 4.9 million lira
* Burcelik Q3 net result swings to loss of 300,680 lira
* Saf REIT Q3 net profit jumps to 234 million lira
* Utopya Insaat Q3 net profit falls to 3.1 million lira
* Vakif Finansal Kiralama swings to Q3 net profit of 4.5 mln lira
* Zorlu Enerji Q3 net loss widens to 174.0 million lira
* Gersan Elektrik Q3 net profit rises to 7.0 million lira
* Gimsan Gediz Iplik Q3 net loss widens to 77,381 lira
* Kardemir Q3 net result turns to loss of 117.3 million lira (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
