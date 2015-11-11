DUBAI Nov 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares anxious ahead of China data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles 4.4 pct on FX fears;
austerity worries hit Qatar
* Oil prices drop on rising stockpiles, Japan recession
fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar dips, still near 3-mth
low on US rate view
* Russia to propose Syrians launch 18-month reform process -
document
* France says will sign deals during Iranian president's
Paris visit
* Three men killed in Jordan attack worked for U.S. security
firm
* Obama likely to discuss Syria with leaders at G20
meeting
* North Iraq oil exports fall to average 595,528 bpd in
October
* Netanyahu says time for U.S. Jews to heal rifts over Iran
deal
* Russian plane crash may halve Sharm al Sheikh's tourism
income
* OPEC's Badri sees positive results for oil markets in
2016
* Oil majors see low prices persisting for months
ahead
* U.S. Air Force general says impressed with Saudi-led
operations in Yemen
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi aims for first foreign bond as soon as next year
-sources
* Saudi Arabia says will diversify oil economy to slow
climate change
* Saudi Arabia pushes U.N. panel to condemn Iran
intervention in Syria
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 11-20 shipment
* Egypt's Commercial International Bank Q3 net profit up 37
percent
* Egypt seen supporting pound to alleviate devaluation
pressures
* Egypt's GASC receives offers in wheat tender -
traders
* SOCAR says looks at stakes in Egypt oil
refineries
* Egypt releases prominent rights activist
* Food costs drive Egyptian inflation higher in
October
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Reduced oil cash to hit some Mideast PE
fundraising - Abraaj
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA swings to Q3 net loss
* UAE signs up for three AgustaWestland AW609 tilt-rotor
aircraft
* Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $400 mln 5-year
bond
* UAE's Aldar Properties extends earnings boom; Q3 profit up
9.4 pct
* Dubai's Damac Properties Q3 profit rises 45
pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit falls 16
pct
* Bahraini prosecutor says eight men jailed for up to 10
years for terrorism
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit rises 4 pct
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan calls for new constitution as EU frets
about rights
* Kurdish militant attacks on convoys kill 1 Turkish
soldier, injure 20
* Turkey's Erdogan says allies approaching idea of safe zone
in N.Syria
* EU urges Turkey to lift media curbs, resume peace talks
with Kurd rebels [ID:nL8N1351UJ
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Al Ahli completes purchase of Piraeus Bank Egypt
* Gazprom, Kuwait Petroleum sign memorandum on oil and gas
cooperation
* Kuwait's Mabanee says Saudi unit gets nod for $1.9 bln
Riyadh shopping complex
* Kuwait's Agility Q3 net profit rises 5 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)