DUBAI Nov 15 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, stocks drop; Paris attacks add
to jitters
* Oil down again; glut forces biggest weekly loss in 8
months
* Russia says OPEC unlikely to cut output at December meet
-agencies
* OPEC sees oil surplus shrinking in 2016, but underlines
current glut
* Gold eyes fourth weekly loss as investors count on Fed
rate rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai fall back; Egypt stable
despite FX fears
* MSCI to include UAE's Etisalat, Qatar's Nakilat in EM
index
* World shows solidarity, tightens security after Paris
attacks
* France in shock after Islamist attacks kill 129
* After Paris attacks, pressure builds for big military
response to Islamic State
* Assad says France's "flawed" policy in Middle East partly
to blame for attacks
* Syria talks produce election road map after Paris attacks
* Saudi Arabia to continue support Syrian rebels if Assad
does not leave
* Lebanon arrests 5 Syrians, 1 Palestinian suspect in Beirut
bombings
* Lebanon PM holds emergency meeting as nation mourns bomb
victims
* Lebanon parliament endorses money laundry, combating
terrorism laws
* Kurdish forces seize Iraq's Sinjar town from Islamic State
* Mass Yazidi grave discovered after Iraq's Sinjar taken
from IS
* Islamic State claims attack on Baghdad funeral that killed
18
* Worshippers killed as bomb hits Yemen mosque in
Houthi-dominated region
* Rouhani says U.S.-Iran ties could be restored but US must
apologise
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia faces deposit insurance challenge -FSB
* Saudi stock exchange names Hussan acting CEO
* Saudi Arabia's top clerics condemn Paris attack
EGYPT
* Russia says EgyptAir ban is repercussion of air crash -
RIA
* ANALYSIS-Egypt's revaluation: a prelude to unshackling the
pound?
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction on Thursday
* Sale of Egypt's Beltone Financial gets 97.3 pct
shareholder acceptance -source
* Egypt's GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil -
trade
* Egypt t-bill yields drop marginally at auction
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* U.S. Treasury says sanctions money laundering group,
Dubai-based supporter
* Dubai gold retailer gets 3-year jail term for bounced
cheques
* UAE says will play major role in oil market stability
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank aims for centralised sharia board by
year-end
KUWAIT
* Kuwait may issue dollar or dinar bonds, fin min tells Al
Arabiya
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo appoints new CEO in managerial shake-up
