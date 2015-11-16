DUBAI Nov 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, currencies slide after Paris attacks, data

* Oil edges up in high turnover after Paris attacks, French air strikes in Syria

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles to 35-mth low as oil drop sparks rout

* Gold rises on safe-haven bids after Paris attacks

* France launches air strikes in Syria; Paris investigation widens

* Obama urges Russia to join renewed effort to eliminate Islamic State

* Emirates urges caution on EU-level aviation agreement with Gulf countries

* Iraq to supply crude oil and natural gas to Egypt and Jordan

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards target popular messaging app in widening crackdown

* Kazakhstan set for debut sovereign sukuk in early 2016

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to start privatising airports next year as budget squeezed

* Saudi contractor Al Khodari files labour law claims worth 66 mln riyals

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on parallel market

* Egypt t-bill yields drop marginally at auction

* Egyptian unemployment edges up to 12.8 pct in Q3 -statistics agency

* Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals 9-month net profit drops 8.4 pct

* Egypt's Oriental Weavers nine-month net earning fall to $34.9 mln

* Egypt's SODIC 9-month net profit rises to $27.9 mln

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Q3 net profit rises to $17.73 million

* Egypt's GASC to announce first meat tender, winner of poultry tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Global Aluminium sees Guinea feasibility study ready by Q1 2016

* UAE's Dana Gas plans more cost cuts due to low oil prices

* Dubai's Drake & Scull swings to Q3 net loss on provisioning - statement

* Pentagon says five Guantanamo detainees transferred to United Arab Emirates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank says studying capital-boosting sukuk issue

* Kuwait to restart Shuaiba CDU "within a few days" - KNPC spokesman

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank chief: no need for money market intervention

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain to reach cash cost cutting target in Jan

OMAN

* Oman leader Sultan Qaboos makes rare public appearance

* Omantel Q3 profit slips slightly as costs rise (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)