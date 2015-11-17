DUBAI Nov 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain after Wall St takes Paris attacks in stride

* Oil prices edge up on Paris attack tensions, but market remains oversupplied

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE markets rebound after sell-off; Egypt slumps

* Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength

* Vowing to destroy terrorism, France seeks global coalition against Islamic State

* G20 sticks to goal to boost growth by extra 2 pct despite headwinds

* Turkey says will speed up work on nuclear power plant with Russia

* Iran deputy minister says Assad should stand in Syrian vote -Fars

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco Trading Company expands operations into Singapore

* U.S. approves $1.29 bln sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia to issue 20 bln riyals of bonds to banks next week -Maaal

* Tecnicas Reunidas says has won large Saudi gas plant project

EGYPT

* Egypt kills 24 militants in central Sinai, security sources say

* Egypt's SODIC signs $460 mln of sales contracts in first nine months

* Iraq oil deal, gas finds, could help Egypt become energy export hub

* Telecom Egypt posts 360 percent jump in Q3 net profit

* Egypt's Orascom Telecom posts 9-month net loss of $383 million

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's places all ratings of United Arab Bank on review for downgrade

* More than $1 bln in "skips" hit UAE banks, coordinating to stem flow

* NMC Health withdraws Al Noor bid on valuation concern - vice chairman

* Dubai's Arabtec plans to build 13,000 homes in Egypt

* UAE economy to grow 3 pct this yr, to reconsider investments - cenbank

* UAE to follow U.S. rate hike with "appropriate adjustment"

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails 12 convicted bombers for life, revokes citizenship (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)