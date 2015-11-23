DUBAI Nov 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bounces further from chart support; Egypt edges up

* U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes

* Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar

* Turkey's pro-Kurdish leader unharmed after bullet hits car

* Motorcycle bomb explodes in Kurdish-held Syrian town, three dead

* Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss war on Syria militants with Putin

* Israeli fatally stabbed, 3 Palestinian attackers killed in W. Bank

* Yemen's Socotra burns two tonnes of qat after island bans drug

EGYPT

* Egyptians vote in second round of parliament elections dogged by apathy

* Egypt's GB Auto urges support for industry to avert future crisis

* Yields on Egypt's Treasury bills mixed at auction

* Orascom Telecom says North Korea sanctions impact control of subsidiary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking system

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas says wins UK court ruling for $100 mln Kurdistan payment

* Emirates Global Aluminium picks arrangers for $4.9 bln loan - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain inflation up to 2.3 pct after meat subsidies removed

OMAN

* Govt of Oman marketing $1 bln five-yr loan to banks - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to study raising fees for services -fin min quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)