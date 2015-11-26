DUBAI Nov 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, euro under pressure as ECB looms

* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB helps Egypt rebound; Saudi market flat

* Brent, U.S. crude futures flat on light U.S. Thanksgiving trade

* Gold near multi-year lows as U.S. data supports rate hike view

* France's Hollande heads to Russia hoping for Syria breakthrough

* Russia and Turkey refuse to back down in row over jet downing

* Standard Chartered appoints CEO for Islamic banking business

* OPEC to stay the course despite fears of $20 oil

* Turkey favours market-friendly reforms, executive presidency -PM

* Tunisia says suicide bomber carried out bus attack claimed by Islamic State

* For Turkey's new economy chief, litmus test will be reform, central bank

* Sudan security forces detain opposition leader

EGYPT

* Sisi loyalists sweep list seats in Egypt's election

* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French, Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt to complete East Port Said side channel by June 2016

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis to sue Twitter user who called poet's death sentence "ISIS-like"

* Saudi deputy crown prince says considering subsidy cuts after oil price fall - NYT

* Saudi property company Alandalus plans December IPO

* Saudi Aramco seeks discounts on drilling costs-sources

* Saudi's Yamama Cement, ThyssenKrupp sign $1.1 bln plant deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA files for sale of U.S. wind power asset

* Moody's Upgrades Al Fujairah National Insurance Company to Baa1 IFS Rating from Baa2. Stable Outlook

* UAE businessman Essa al-Ghurair preparing to sell healthcare stake in 2018

* Dubai property prices to fall another 3-5 pct in next 12 months -report

* Dubai Crude for February to be priced at $0.50/bbl below Oman

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Mabanee subsidiary to receive $329 mln financing

QATAR

* Qatar riyal sinks in forwards mkt on loan concern -traders

OMAN

* Oman completes $4.5 bln contract talks for plastics complex (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)