INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, euro under pressure
as ECB looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB helps Egypt rebound; Saudi market flat
* Brent, U.S. crude futures flat on light U.S. Thanksgiving
trade
* Gold near multi-year lows as U.S. data supports rate hike
view
* France's Hollande heads to Russia hoping for Syria
breakthrough
* Russia and Turkey refuse to back down in row over jet
downing
* Standard Chartered appoints CEO for Islamic banking
business
* OPEC to stay the course despite fears of $20 oil
* Turkey favours market-friendly reforms, executive
presidency -PM
* Tunisia says suicide bomber carried out bus attack claimed
by Islamic State
* For Turkey's new economy chief, litmus test will be
reform, central bank
* Sudan security forces detain opposition leader
EGYPT
* Sisi loyalists sweep list seats in Egypt's election
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French, Russian, Romanian
wheat
* Egypt to complete East Port Said side channel by June 2016
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis to sue Twitter user who called poet's death
sentence "ISIS-like"
* Saudi deputy crown prince says considering subsidy cuts
after oil price fall - NYT
* Saudi property company Alandalus plans December IPO
* Saudi Aramco seeks discounts on drilling costs-sources
* Saudi's Yamama Cement, ThyssenKrupp sign $1.1 bln plant
deal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA files for sale of U.S. wind power asset
* Moody's Upgrades Al Fujairah National Insurance Company to
Baa1 IFS Rating from Baa2. Stable Outlook
* UAE businessman Essa al-Ghurair preparing to sell
healthcare stake in 2018
* Dubai property prices to fall another 3-5 pct in next 12
months -report
* Dubai Crude for February to be priced at $0.50/bbl below
Oman
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Mabanee subsidiary to receive $329 mln financing
QATAR
* Qatar riyal sinks in forwards mkt on loan concern -traders
OMAN
* Oman completes $4.5 bln contract talks for plastics
complex
