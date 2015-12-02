DUBAI Dec 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hesitant, dollar knocked after poor U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar recovers from MSCI shock; Egypt bounces from chart support

* MIDEAST DEBT-Optimism over Iran helps Dubai outperform the region

* U.S. crude oil prices dip after unexpected rise in stockpiles

* Gold inches higher on short covering, weak U.S. data

* Yemen PM rejects cabinet reshuffle ordered by president - gov't source

* U.S. deploying new force to Iraq to boost fight against Islamic State

* Iraqi Kurdish government may cut fuel, power subsidies

* OPEC set for tough meeting, further price fall feared - sources

* Jordan's tougher grain purchasing rules disrupt regular supplies

* Iraq oil exports hit record 3.37 mln bpd in November

TURKEY

* NATO allies act to strengthen Turkey's air defences

* Russia may freeze Turkish Stream gas project - Gazprom sources

* Obama urges Turkey to reduce tensions with Russia

* In Erdogan's Turkey, dissent may be bad for business

EGYPT

* With new central bank leadership, Egypt repays foreign investors

* Egypt's Eastern Company EAST.CA appoints new chairman

* Egyptian central bank says revises forex auction allocation process

* Egypt's stock exchange will allow ten companies to delay IPOs -MENA

* Egypt central bank says keeps pound steady at 7.7301 to the dollar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco wants 70 pct of $300 bln supply chain spend to be local by 2021

* Small steps for women's rights and democracy in Saudi poll

* Saudi invites 65 Syrian opposition figures to Riyadh ahead of peace talks -paper

* Saudi's PetroRabigh to restart most ops after 50-day shutdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Private equity firm Abraaj to close Saudi office - sources

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ eyes possible sale of UAB stake - sources

* Labour abuse still 'rampant' in Qatar - rights group

* TABLE-Qatar October M2 money supply growth slowest since 2009

* Qatar October trade surplus halves from year ago

* Vodafone Qatar says appoints Gray as CEO with immediate effect

* Qatar c.bank sells fewer T-bills than planned, yield rises

* Qatar launches $5.5 bln, 5-yr loan into syndication - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti government requests special 6.2 bln dinar budget for weapons

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank to buy back bonds worth $362.9 mln

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 GDP growth slows to 2.4 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)