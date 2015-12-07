UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Dec 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up but wary of China data, oil pressured
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks lifted by upward revision to growth; Gulf mixed
* OPEC decision to keep output high pulls oil prices close to 2015 lows
* Gold near 3-week high after U.S. jobs data triggers short covering
* Yemen's Aden governor killed in car bombing claimed by Islamic State
* U.S., allies say 17 strikes launched in Iraq, 12 in Syria against Islamic State
* At least 32 Islamic State fighters killed in strikes in Syria's Raqqa - monitor
* Assad says British bombing in Syria will fail, ridicules PM Cameron
* Iran oil minister blames OPEC oversupply for low crude prices
* Advisor to Iran's top leader calls fate of Syria's Assad a "red line"
* Yemen peace talks to convene Dec. 15, Yemeni minister tells Saudi TV
* Syrian rebel group says opposition to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia
* Turkey to stop sending soldiers to Iraq after Baghdad protests
* Clashes between Syrian fighters pose challenge for Turkey, U.S.
* Rival Libyan lawmakers sign proposal for peace deal
* Sweden-Israel rift deepens over comments on Palestinian deaths
* Iran to sign $3 billion gas contract with consortium of Indian companies
* Saudi-led forces fight Houthi border advance, killing 20 - residents
* Obama in speech to nation vows to defeat 'new phase' of terrorist threat
EGYPT
* Egypt to appeal $1.76 bln award to Israel in gas dispute, freeze gas import talks
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black market
* Egypt T-bill yields drop marginally at auction
* Egypt's Pioneers to offer to buy Universal Co for Packaging
* Egypt's Banque Misr closes $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger
* Egypt says it will add up to 3 GW of power, helping to reduce rationing
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SAFCO says will pay 3 riyals/share cash dividend for H2 2015
* German Vice Chancellor warns Saudi Arabia over Islamist funding
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* China's Avicopter to sell aircraft to UAE's Fly Avia for Russia market
QATAR
* Qatar First Bank to list shares in 2016, launches private banking
* VW denies Qatar talks sought to curb labour role (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
